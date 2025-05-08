CCBI Welcomes the Election of Pope Leo XIV with Joy and Prayer

Bangalore: The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) expresses heartfelt gratitude and great joy upon receiving the joyous news of the election of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV as the 267th Successor of Saint Peter and Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.

Archbishop Peter Machado, Vice President of the CCBI, on behalf of the bishops of the CCBI expressed deep gratitude to God for the gift of a new Shepherd to the Universal Church. With faith and filial love, we welcome Pope Leo XIV, rejoicing in his election and entrusting his pontificate to the providence of God. The CCBI also conveyed its appreciation to the College of Cardinals for their prayerful discernment under the guidance of the Holy Spirit during the conclave.

Recognising Pope Leo XIV’s pastoral experience, humility, and dedication to the Gospel, the bishops affirmed their commitment to walking in communion with him in the shared mission of evangelisation, justice, peace, and care for the poor and creation.

The CCBI assures the Holy Father of constant prayers and support of the Latin Church in India, invoking the blessings of the Triune God upon Pope Leo IV as he begins his sacred ministry. May his pontificate be marked by grace, courage, and deep love.

We invite all the faithful in India and all peoples of good will to join us in praying for Pope Leo XIV as he leads the Universal Church.