CCTV pictures of suspected terrorists behind Poonch attack surface



Jammu: Images of three suspected terrorists, taken out of a CCTV clip, who purportedly carried out the May 5 attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in J&K’s Poonch district were doing the rounds on social media on Wednesday.

In the attack on the two-vehicle IAF convoy at Surankote tehsil in Poonch district, one air warrior named Corporal Vikky Pahade was killed, while four other IAF personnel were injured.

The police earlier released sketches of two terrorists suspected to be behind the attack, besides announcing a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information that can lead to their arrest.

There is no official confirmation if the three terrorists seen in the images on Wednesday were behind the Poonch terror attack, or whether the security forces released the pictures.

However, top sources told IANS that the persons seen in the images were responsible for attacking the IAF convoy, though they refused to confirm or deny if the security forces released them.