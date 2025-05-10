Ceasefire positive step towards peace in region, says Punjab’s LoP

Chandigarh: As India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to a ceasefire, ending a four-day-long conflict that escalated tension, Punjab’s Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa welcomed it, calling it a positive step towards peace in the region.

“I welcome the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Peace along the borders is in the interest of both nations, especially for the people of Punjab, which shares a 553-km border with Pakistan. Stability in these areas is not just a matter of diplomacy, but a necessity for the prosperity and safety of our border communities,” Bajwa said in a statement.

While lauding the initiative, Bajwa stressed that national security cannot be compromised.

“India has always stood for peaceful dialogue, but terrorism and cross-border infiltration cannot be tolerated. Peace cannot come at the cost of our national security,” he said.

He emphasised that Pakistan must take concrete steps to dismantle terror infrastructure on its soil if the peace process is to be sustained.

“While I support all efforts toward peace, it is equally important that Pakistan ensures no terror infrastructure is allowed to operate from its soil,” Bajwa added.

Highlighting the potential benefits of a peaceful border, Bajwa said, “A stable border means better lives for our farmers, traders, and families living in frontier areas.”

Bajwa urged all stakeholders to remain committed to peace, dialogue, and mutual respect while safeguarding the interests of the nation and the people living along the border.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the Indian forces have targeted the terror camps operational in Pakistan, whereas “our neighbouring country is doing the opposite by attacking residential areas.”

Condemning Pakistan for targeting civil and military areas of the state, he said this was a cowardly act as the neighbouring country was aiming at innocent people.

Reaffirming Punjab’s legacy of bravery, he said the state government has already given the nod for purchasing an anti-drone system to check the smuggling of weapons and drugs through drones on the borders.

Mann said nine anti-drone systems will be installed along 532 kilometres of the border with Pakistan.