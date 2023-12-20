Celebrating a BIG Success! ‘OSMITAY’ Hits a CENTURY in Karnataka’s Konkani Film Industry



Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons at Mangaluru Press Club, the Gurkar of Mandd Sobhann and story writer of the movie Eric Ozario said, ” The Mandd Sobhann’s Konkani movie ‘Osmitay’ is set to reach the significant milestone of 100 days of Centenary celebrations will take place at Bharat Cinema, Bejai Bharath Mall at 4:00 pm on 23 December and’ will set a record as the first Konkani movie to complete a century in Karnataka’s Konkani film industry. Albert W.DSouza, the chairman of Aldell Education Trust, a Mumbai-based businessman and education stalwart, will be the chief guest and will felicitate the cast and crew members of cinema”.

“Produced by Mandd Sobhann, a leading cultural organization in the Guinness World Records for Konkani, with the mission of promoting the Konkani film movement, the film ‘Osmitay’ hit the screens on 15 September 2023. It has been released in various regions, including Mangaluru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Mysusru; Kerala, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and U.A.E., Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, England, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, America, Germany, and more. It has been exhibited in more than 490 screenings in different regions of 14 countries and participated in the South Asian Film Festival in Washington DC ” added Ozario.

He further said,” Moving along the thread of the Konkani people’s search for identity, the story depicts migration from Goa and the visual splendour of Konkani’s rich folk heritage with a tender love story. Written by Eric Ozario, with screenplay and dialogue by Joel Pereira, the film is directed by Vilas Ratnakar Kshatriya. Cinematography is by Balaraja Gowda, and editing is by Mavin Joel Pinto. Market Bird and Comedy Company are in charge of promotion and have worked hard to bring this film to the people through innovative concepts”.

” Alwyn Fernandes, Cajitan Dias, Joel Pereira, and Eric Ozario composed the melodious music for the six songs, featuring famous singers like Nihal Tauro, Joyce Ozario, Dealle D’Souza, Vaibhav Kamat and others. Denis Monteiro, Ashwin D’Costa, Ms Wencita Dias, Prince Jacob, Saish Panandikar, Gaurish Vernekar, Stany Alvares, Nellu Permannur, Sunil Siddi, Lulu Fortes, Naveen Lobo and other famous artists from Goa and Mangalore are playing important roles. About 500 other artists appeared in front of the camera for the first time. Mandd Sobhann has produced this film with the cooperation of people and donors, and President Louis J. Pinto is in charge of production and screenings” said Eric Ozario.

The members present on the dais at the Press meeting were- Louis J Pinto – (Producer – Osmitay and president of Mandd Sobhann); Naveen Lobo – (Executive Producer – Osmitay), Ashwin D’costa, and Ms Wencita Dias – (Actor and Actress of Osmitay respectively); Kishore Fernandes (Secretary-Mandd Sobhann) and Ms Irene Rebello (Joint Secretary-Mandd Sobhann).



