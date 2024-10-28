Celebrating Ayurveda Excellence: Dr. Niranjan Acharva to Receive Prestigious Yen-Ayu Vaidyaratna Award

Mangaluru: On the occasion of the 9th National Ayurveda Day, the Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, a constituent unit of Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University, will proudly host the Yen-Ayu Vaidyaratna Award Ceremony on October 29, 2024. This esteemed event will recognize the significant contributions of a distinguished Ayurveda practitioner.

This year, the award will be presented to Dr. Niranjan Acharva from B C Road, in acknowledgment of his tireless dedication and service to the field of Ayurveda and the well-being of society. Dr. Acharva’s commitment to the Indian system of medicine has made a profound impact on many lives, garnering him respect and admiration within the community.

The ceremony will take place at the Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, with an esteemed gathering of dignitaries in attendance. Dr. Asha Jyothi Rai, representative of the Asare Charitable Trust, will serve as the Chief Guest for the occasion, while Dr. B. H. Shripathi Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University, will be the Guest of Honour. The event is expected to draw participation from faculty, students, and notable personalities in the field of Ayurveda.

This celebration of Ayurveda and its practitioners underscores the importance of traditional medicine in contemporary society and highlights the ongoing efforts to preserve and promote this ancient healing system. The Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital remains committed to fostering excellence in Ayurveda education and practice.



