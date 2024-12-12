Celebrating Youth Leadership: Yi Mangaluru Annual Day 2024 Highlights Achievements and Welcomes New Leadership

Mangaluru: In a resounding celebration of youth empowerment and leadership, the Young Indians (Yi) Mangaluru Chapter marked its Annual Day on December 7, 2024, at The Avatar Convention, Attavar. The event, held at 6 PM, brought together a diverse audience of local officials, industry leaders, and enthusiastic members, all united in their commitment to harness the energy of India’s youth to shape a better future.

Young Indians, a movement established in 2002 as part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), serves as a catalyst for young leaders to converge, innovate, and influence the socio-economic landscape of the nation. With over 7,000 direct members and an extensive network of college-based YUVA members, Yi is a testament to the potential of the younger generation to create meaningful changes across India.

The Mangaluru Chapter set up in 2020 under the visionary leadership of Gaurav Hegde, immediate past chairman of CII Mangaluru and Managing Director of G R Stone Specialities Pvt. Ltd., has quickly become a beacon of hope and creativity in the region. Originally comprising just 33 members, Yi Mangaluru has grown significantly, driven by the collective effort of its passionate leaders and members, and has dedicated itself to tackling regional challenges and fostering community development.

This year’s Annual Day featured esteemed guests, including Mr. Mullai Muhilan M P, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada District, Mr. Ajith Kamath, Chairman of CII Mangaluru, along with the Chief Guest, Mr. Nivedan Nempe, an entrepreneur recognized for his innovative products, including Areca Tea and Mystic Aromatics. The occasion was a vibrant reflection of the collaborative spirit of Yi and its impact on the community.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from M. Athmika Amin, the Chapter Chair, who provided an overview of the Yi movement and its initiatives. Ar. Ashrika Amin, Membership Chair of Yi Mangaluru, served as the compeer for the public session, guiding attendees through an engaging program that highlighted the year’s accomplishments.

Mr. Mullai Muhilan addressed the audience, expressing his admiration for Yi Mangaluru’s progressive initiatives such as THATASTH, a flagship event aimed at promoting Mangaluru’s identity and culture. He invited Chapter members to participate actively in his tourism enhancement initiatives for the region, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts between local government and youth leaders.

The highlight of the evening was a motivating address by Chief Guest Mr. Nivedan Nempe, who shared his inspiring entrepreneurial journey. He detailed the trials he faced and the relentless perseverance he exhibited in overcoming obstacles. His narrative resonated with the audience, illustrating the transformational potential of resilience and innovation in the face of adversity. This session was fervently moderated by Mr. Durgadas Shetty, YUVA Chair of Yi Mangaluru.

As the evening progressed, CA Salome Lobo Pereira, the Chapter Co-Chair, delivered the Vote of Thanks, acknowledging the presence and contributions of distinguished guests and members. Arjun D’Souza, the Entrepreneurship and Learning Chair, hosted the business session, where he elaborated on the major highlights of Yi Mangaluru for the year 2024.

Under the leadership of M. Athmika Amin, the chapter reported significant achievements throughout the year, conducting over 100 activities that engaged more than 10,000 college students and 1,500 school students. Notable programs included the launch of Project S.O.S (Save Our Seas), the successful conduct of the YUVA Badminton Tournament, and the innovative introduction of Mangaluru’s first Braille menu at a local restaurant. These initiatives underscored Yi Mangaluru’s commitment to inclusivity, sustainability, and community engagement.

The evening also featured a recognition ceremony for the star performers of the year, including Ar. Ashrika Amin, Aditya Padmanabha Pai, Dr. Megha Gokul, and several others whose contributions have been instrumental in driving the chapter’s success.

CII Chairman, Mr. Ajith Kamath, applauded the accomplishments of Yi Mangaluru and officially launched the Annual Report for 2024, highlighting the impact the chapter has made in such a short span. In a symbolic gesture of continuity and leadership, CA Salome Lobo Pereira recognized Chapter Chair M. Athmika Amin for her outstanding contributions during her tenure.

As Yi Mangaluru transitions into 2025, excitement permeated the air as the new leadership team was unveiled, with CA Salome Lobo Pereira taking over as the Chapter Chair and Durgadas Shetty serving as the Chapter Co-Chair. The new leadership reflects Yi’s commitment to nurturing young leaders who will continue to drive positive change in their communities.

The event concluded with the presence of past CII Chairman Gaurav Hegde, former Yi Mangaluru Chairs Ashith Hegde and Sameeksha Shetty, as well as members from various esteemed organizations including KCCI, CREDAI, and Evolve, all of whom continue to champion the cause of youth leadership in Mangaluru.

With an engaging mix of celebration, recognition, and future planning, the Yi Mangaluru Annual Day 2024 was not just a reflection of past accomplishments but also a launchpad for visionary initiatives that will shape the trajectory of youth leadership in the region for years to come.



