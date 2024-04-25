Celebration of Perpetual Profession at St Sebastian Church, Bendur

Mangaluru: Twelve sisters of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany, Mangalore namely, Sr Deepthi, Sr Jaswini, Sr Nuephula, Sr Reena, Sr Renita, Sr Reshma, Sr Sweeny, Sr Valentina, Sr Vanitha, Sr Veena Jyothi, Sr Vidya and Sr Vinisha, made their Perpetual Profession during the solemn Eucharist officiated by Bishop Rt Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha of Mangalore Diocese at 9:30 am.

The Eucharistic celebration was held at St Sebastian Church Bendur. Sr Rose Celine the Superior General of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany Congregation accepted their vows in the name of the Church. The ceremony of perpetual Profession was followed with Litany to the saints seeking their intercession.

Bishop in his homily illustrated the importance of the cross and fidelity to Jesus through Consecrated life. 27 priests concelebrated the Eucharistic celebration. Sisters from Mangalore Province were part of the day’s choir. Sr Shubha the Provincial councilor of Mangalore Province thanked the celebrants and the faithful for praying for the Perpetually Professed sisters.

The felicitation programme was held in St Sebastian Platinum Jubilee Hall. Sr Rose Celine and the Perpetually Professed were present on the dais.

Sr Cicilia Mendonca the Provincial Superior of Mangalore Province welcomed the President, the General Councillors, Procurator General, Provincial Superiors, and the gathering. They were extended a floral welcome.

Sr Mable Clara and Sr Lydia Shanthi introduced the Perpetually Professed sisters. Sr Rose Celine the Superior General in her Presidential speech applauded the sacrifice made by the parents and family members. She encouraged the sisters to stand strong in faith till the end of their lives at all times and seasons. She honoured the sisters and their parents on the occasion.

Sr Vanitha Tellis and Sr Reshma Josvita expressed their sentiments of gratitude for all the responsible persons for the day’s celebration.

Sr Royline compeered the felicitation programme. The Provincial Superiors of Mangalore, Bangalore, Western, and Northern Provinces were present for the programme. It was followed by a fellowship meal.