Celebration of the Feast of St. Gerard Majella at FMMCH

Mangalore: The Feast of St. Gerard Majella, the revered patron saint of happy childbirth, antenatal women, and postnatal mothers, was celebrated with great fervour at Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH). The event was a collaborative effort of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department and the Nursing Service Department of FMMCH, along with the Father Muller College of Nursing (FMCON).

The day began with a solemn Mass at 5:45 am in the Hospital Mini Chapel, invoking the blessings of St. Gerard Majella for expectant mothers and their new-borns. The main program took place at 9:00 am in the hospital conference hall, beginning with a prayer song.

Dr. Deepa Kanagal V, Head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, warmly welcomed the gathering, followed by a floral welcome from Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMMCH, to the chief guest, Mrs. Helen Lobo, Nursing Superintendent of FMMCH. The lighting of the lamp and the garlanding of St. Gerard Majella’s portrait marked the commencement of the formal ceremony.

In her address, Mrs. Helen Lobo shared personal insights about the importance of celebrating the feast within the institution, expressing how it resonates with the values of care and compassion upheld by the hospital.

The Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, delivered the presidential address, emphasizing the divine role in childbirth. “We are instruments in the hands of God, the ultimate healer,” he said. He further reflected on how patron saints are blessings to the institution, mentioning St. Peregrine for oncology and Saints Joachim and Anne, who are also patrons of the institution. His message highlighted the joy and miracle of childbirth, describing how it unites families and brings new hope. He that the gift of life is one of God’s greatest blessings, manifesting in the face of a child.

Dr. Gayatri Ramani, a former staff member of the OBG department at FMMCH, has been the driving force behind ensuring that this annual feast is celebrated with dedication and joy.

The chief guest, Mrs. Helen Lobo, was honored with a memento by Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMCI, in gratitude for her contributions to the hospital’s nursing service.

In celebration of the feast, various activities were organized for antenatal and postnatal mothers in the OBG ward. The enthusiasm of the participants was evident as prizes were distributed to the winners. All antenatal and postnatal mothers admitted to the ward were part of the celebrations.

Ms. Shanthi Veena Vas, Nursing Superintendent of FMCON, extended the vote of thanks, and the program was emceed by Ms. Laveena Dsouza and Ms. Renisha Dsouza, staff nurses at FMMCH.

Notable dignitaries in attendance included Rev. Fr. Nilesh Crasta – Assistant Administrator; Dr. Antony Sylvan Dsouza – Dean of FMMC; Dr. Venkatesh – Vice Dean; Unit Heads of the OBG and Pediatric Departments; Mrs. Jyothi Pinto – HR Manager; Sr. Dhanya Devasia – Principal of FMCON and FMSON; Sr. Nancy Priya Mathias – Chief Nursing Officer; Nursing Superintendents, Assistant Nursing Superintendents, ward in-charges, and antenatal staff.

The significance of St. Gerard Majella, patron saint of children, motherhood, and childbirth, was underscored throughout the event, especially through a skit performed by the students of the institute. Known for his miracles involving expectant mothers, St. Gerard is a symbol of divine intercession for safe childbirth, offering hope and comfort to countless families.

The Feast of St. Gerard Majella continues to be a special event at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, reflecting the institution’s commitment to holistic and compassionate healthcare.