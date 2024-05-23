Centre initiating action: Joshi on Siddaramaiah’s calls for cancellation of Diplomatic Passport of fugitive MP Prajwal

Kalaburagi: Taking objection to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah writing repeatedly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the cancellation of the Diplomatic Passport of the prime accused in the sex videos case and absconding JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that there are established procedures for the cancellation of passports.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Joshi stated, “A petition has already been submitted to the court for the cancellation of the Diplomatic Passport. The central government is initiating action. There is a procedure to bring back those who have fled to foreign countries. The central government is ready to extend cooperation to the state government. If they expect the passport to be cancelled immediately after writing a letter, how is that possible?”

Joshi questioned, “Let CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara answer my question. The pen drive connected to the Prajwal Revanna case emerged on April 21. However, he went to a foreign country on April 27. What was the state government doing until then?”

“No action was taken until the election was over, fearing it would affect the Vokkaliga vote bank,” Joshi alleged.

“The sex video scandal is a serious case. Prajwal Revanna should face the investigation. If he has committed offenses, stern action needs to be taken. There is no question of sympathy for Prajwal Revanna at all,” Joshi clarified.

Joshi further accused the state government of focusing more on politics than on conducting an investigation.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again on Wednesday, requesting the cancellation of the Diplomatic Passport of the accused JD(S) MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, along with prompt and concerted actions to secure his return to India.

“The FIR against Prajwal Revanna contains charges of rape, sexual assault, disrobing women, and forcibly videographing sexual acts to threaten the victims,” CM Siddaramaiah underlined.



