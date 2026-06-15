Centre issues notice to Kerala Waqf Board after Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s complaint on Munambam land

Thiruvananthapuram: The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has issued a notice to the Kerala Waqf Board in connection with the Munambam land dispute, a move triggered by the strong intervention of BJP state president and MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar had earlier submitted a detailed complaint to Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, urging intervention in the alleged unilateral registration of certain lands, including around 404 acres in Munambam, on the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) portal by the Kerala Waqf Board.

In his complaint, Chandrasekhar argued that under the provisions of the UMEED framework, only the concerned mutawalli (caretaker) is authorised to upload land details onto the portal.

He alleged that the Waqf Board’s direct registration of properties was illegal and an overreach of its jurisdiction.

Following his representation, the Centre has now intervened and sought an explanation from the Kerala Waqf Board regarding the matter.

BJP leaders described the move as evidence that the Central government is taking seriously the concerns raised by residents and various organisations in Munambam.

The BJP has maintained that its position has consistently been to protect the property rights and livelihoods of Munambam residents. Chandrasekhar had earlier pointed out that the unilateral inclusion of disputed lands in the UMEED portal, while ownership issues remain pending before various legal forums, raises serious legal and administrative concerns.

He further stated that not only in Munambam but also in other parts of the state, including Taliparamba, similar complaints regarding Waqf land issues have emerged, and the party would continue to seek necessary interventions.

He reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to ensuring strong legal and administrative action to protect the interests of genuine landowners and prevent unlawful actions.

Chandrasekhar said the Centre’s intervention marks a crucial step forward in the struggle of Munambam residents for justice, adding that the party would continue to be at the forefront of efforts to bring out the truth in similar disputes across the state and safeguard people’s rights.