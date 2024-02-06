CFAL’s Rising Stars: 12 Students Excel in OQM, Propel to RMO and INMO

Mangaluru: The Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL), Bejai Kapikad Road, Mnagaluru is receiving renewed recognition for its unparalleled achievement in fostering mathematical virtuosos. A group of 12 exceptional students from CFAL recently demonstrated their remarkable abilities by successfully passing the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM), thus advancing to the esteemed Regional Mathematical Olympiad (RMO). Among the exceptional individuals,

Rishon Fernandez, a Grade 10 student of CFAL’s Foundation Program, has distinguished himself as an outstanding achiever. He not only successfully passed the RMO but also earned a spot in the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO). This achievement represents not only a personal milestone for Rishon but also a source of great pride for the entire South Karnataka coastal belt, as he stands as one of just two students from the region to have attained this level. His journey from the IOQM to the INMO is a witness to CFAL’s commitment to nurturing young talents and guiding them towards national and international academic platforms.

The success achieved by CFAL students in IOQM, with seven coming from the 1st and 2nd PUC and five from the Foundation Program, showcases the institute’s commitment to nurturing a profound comprehension and passion for mathematics. These students are not simply acquiring knowledge; Mr. Vijay Moras, the Program Coordinator of CFAL, says, ” CFAL boasts one of the best math programs in the state, consistently nurturing exceptional talent. Our students have shown remarkable prowess in various competitions including AMTI exams and Math Olympiads.

This robust participation has led several of them to prestigious platforms such as the INMO math camp. A standout example is Aditya Prakash, who represented India in the 2017 Math Olympiads. Following in these illustrious footsteps, Aneesh Hebbar, another distinguished CFAL alum, not only attended the INMO math camp but also secured a place at the esteemed Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Both Aditya and Aneesh have led teams in the Simon Marias Math Competition, with Aneesh’s team clinching victory. Aneesh’s academic journey at IISc was marked by an extraordinary accomplishment – publishing a paper in the highly-regarded SODA conference, a feat that is quite rare for an undergraduate and has been commended by his professor, Dr. Arindham Khan”

As Rishon prepares for his next challenge in the INMO, he carries with him the ethos of CFAL – an institution where education is not just about learning but about transcending boundaries and redefining possibilities. Join us in celebrating these young mathematicians’ journey and get a glimpse of CFAL’s innovative educational philosophy and programs that are shaping the future of learning.

