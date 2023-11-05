Chain Snatcher with Other Cases Arrested by CCB Sleuths- items Worth Rs 2.41 Lakh Seized

Mangaluru: CCB sleuths of the Mangaluru city police arrested a person alleged to be a chain-snatcher on Saturday, and seized items, including a gold chain worth Rs 2.4 lakhs.. The accused is Chandrashekar, alias Darling Chandra,29, from Ramanagara district.

City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that on receiving reliable information, the CCB sleuths arrested the accused near Bangrakulur in the City and seized 21..2g of a Karimani chain, a motorcycle and two mobile phones. The total value of the seized items is around Rs. 2.4 lakh. With this arrest, the police have been successful in detecting a case reported on 21 October 2023, at the Mangaluru East police station.

When a woman was on a morning walk on Bejai church man road, two unidentified miscreants arrived on a bike and had snatched her chain. A special team was formed to solve the case. The accused has cases of extortion, murder, attempt to murder and assault against him at the Harohalli police station in Ramanagar, Kumbalgodu, Bidadi, Dabaspet and Nelamangala police stations.

This investigation was conducted under the guidance of police commissioner Anupam Agarwal, DCP law and order Siddhartha Goyal and DCP crime and traffic Dinesh Kumar under the direction of Mangaluru CCB unit ACP P A Hegde. The officers of the CCB unit were also involved in the operation.