Champions League: Lewandowski reaches landmark as Barca breezes past Brest

Barcelona: FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored his 100th goal in the UEFA Champions League as he opened the scoring in his side’s 3-0 win over Brest.

Lewandowski put Barcelona ahead with a penalty in the 10th minute after a mistake from Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot, who charged into the striker’s back and bundled him over.

As well as being his 100th Champions League goal, it was Lewandowski’s sixth in the competition this season, reports Xinhua.

With Lamine Yamal watching from the stand, Barcelona controlled the first half, with Fermin Lopez crowded out in another chance before he fired just wide after an assist from Raphinha.

It was then Raphinha’s turn as his shot was deflected wide for a corner after a long buildup ended with the ball finding him in space.

Barca was in complete control, with the ball almost constantly in the Brest half, which allowed Bizot to redeem his earlier error with an excellent save to frustrate Lopez’s powerful header from a Marc Casado cross.

There was little change to the script in the second half, with Raphinha and Dani Olmo seeing shots blocked before Bizot again frustrated Lopez, who was given space to shoot by Lewandowski’s deft back-heel.

Dani Olmo finally gave Barcelona a two-goal cushion in the 66th minute when he took a pass from left back Gerard Martin, beat Brendan Chardonnet and scored with a shot that went in at the near post.

Mathias Pereira Lage had the ball in the net for the visitor with 15 minutes left on the clock, but it was ruled out for a clear offside.

Pablo Torre shot wide for Barca after intercepting a wild pass in the Brest defense, but it didn’t matter as Lewandowski netted his 101st goal in the tournament in the 92nd minute after controlling a pass from Alejandro Balde and finding room at the far post to score.