Chekhov’s Play in Konkani

Mangaluru: An experiment based on the stories of Russian playwright and storyteller Anton Pavlovich Chekhov (1860 – 1904), who is known for his Originality and innovation that challenges the audience, will be Presented in Konkani in the form of a play called ‘Chekhov to Champagne’. Kalakul Theatre Repertory will perform this play on December 10, 2023, at 6:30 pm at Kalaangann, Shaktinagar.

The play was originally written in Kannada by Hema Pattanashetty and is translated to Konkani by Arun Raj Rodrigues. Viddu Uchhil and Jeevan Siddi have jointly Directed the Play. Ashwin Colaco has designed the Music, Amrin Kalakul has designed the Stage Setting and Savita Kalakul has designed the Costumes and Kingsley Nazareth of Angel’s Padil will handle Sound and lights.

The students of Kalakul -Vinson Kirem, Venisha Gurupura, Darwin Vamanjoor, Joyson Talpady, Anita Allipade, Vishal Borimar, Prajwal Vamanjoor and Varshita Kulshekar will act in the Play while Vikas Kalakul, Sandeep Kalakul, and Romario pinto will make special appearances.

This year Kalakul Repertory is sponsored by NRI Mr. Nelson Rodricks, Dubai. The play, which was originally scheduled to take place during the Monthly Theatre in November, was postponed due to rain.

Entry is free. All are welcome.