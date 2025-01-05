Chhattisgarh CM shares update on Bastar encounter, vows action in journalist’s murder

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday praised the bravery of security forces in the ongoing battle against Maoists in the Bastar region, reacting to an encounter that led to the death of four Naxalites and one soldier.

“Our soldiers are fighting with great strength. Four Naxalites have been killed in this encounter, and we salute our soldiers for their bravery. Unfortunately, one of our soldiers has also been martyred in this operation. Our deepest condolences are with his family, and we pray to God to grant peace to his soul,” the Chief Minister told newsmen.

“So far, 4 Naxalites have been reported killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in South Abujhmad area bordering Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. Sad news has also been received about the martydom of DRG jawan, head constable Sannu Karam in the encounter. His sacrifice will not go in vain, the security forces are fighting very strongly against Naxalims and this fight will continue,” he wrote on X.

The Chief Minister also condemned the alleged murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, whose body was discovered in a septic tank in Bastar on Friday.

The 32-year-old independent journalist went missing since New Year’s Day, and his brother filed a missing complaint the following day. Police investigations led to the recovery of his body from a shed owned by a contractor in Chhatan Para Basti, near his home in Bijapur.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai promised stern action against the culprits, stating, “The murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar is a very condemnable crime. The state government is taking all possible actions to investigate this heinous act. An SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been formed, and we will leave no stone unturned in this case.”

He also reacted to accusations that one of the culprits, Suresh Chandrakar, a contractor, was closely associated with Deepak Baij, the state Congress President.

“The contractor involved is a Congress worker. We are continuously observing that hate goods are being sold in Congress’s ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ in the state. You will see that in many of the incidents in the past, such as in Baloda Bazar and Surajpur, someone from Congress has been involved,” he said.

As of now, three individuals, including two relatives of Mukesh Chandrakar, have been arrested.

Ritesh Chandrakar, Mukesh’s cousin, was apprehended at Raipur airport on Saturday. Mahendra Ramteke, a supervisor, and Dinesh Chandrakar, another relative, were also taken into custody from Bijapur. The alleged mastermind behind the murder, contractor Suresh Chandrakar, remains on the run.