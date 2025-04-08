Chidambaram collapses at Sabarmati Ashram, stable after medical attention

Ahmedabad: Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram (79) collapsed during a prayer meeting at Sabarmati Ashram on Tuesday, prompting immediate medical attention and raising concerns amid Gujarat’s intense heatwave.

Ahmedabad has been experiencing rising temperatures over the past few days, with the mercury hovering close to 40°C. Doctors suspect dehydration and fatigue triggered the Congress leader’s collapse.

The leader was part of a Congress delegation visiting the Ashram following the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held earlier in the day at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad.

Eyewitnesses at the Ashram said that the veteran leader suddenly slumped during the prayer ceremony. Fellow Congress leaders quickly stepped in, helping him into an ambulance which rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Medical professionals are currently monitoring his condition. His son, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, later posted on X (formerly Twitter), assuring the public that his father is stable. “He is fine and under observation. Doctors are attending to him,” Karti wrote.

Chidambaram also wrote on X after the medical checkup, “I got dehydrated due to the hot weather. I had all the tests done at the hospital. I am fine now. Thank you, everyone.”

Chidambaram, a key strategist and spokesperson for the Congress party, has remained active in recent campaign and policy discussions leading up to the general elections.

His presence in Gujarat was part of a broader outreach and organisational review being carried out by the Congress high command.

He has held several key positions in the Indian government, most notably serving multiple terms as the Union Minister of Finance and as the Union Minister of Home Affairs.

Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister is particularly remembered for the “dream budget” of 1997, which introduced significant tax reforms aimed at boosting the Indian economy.

In addition to his ministerial roles, Chidambaram has been an influential figure within the INC, contributing to policy formulation and party strategy. His legal acumen and administrative skills have been instrumental in shaping the party’s economic policies over the years. ​

Doctors are expected to release a full health bulletin soon. Party leaders have expressed relief at his stable condition and hope he will resume duties after a short rest.