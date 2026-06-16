Child among four killed, four injured as vehicle turns turtle in Eastern Afghanistan

Kabul: Four travellers including a child were killed and four others sustained injuries as a mini-bus turned turtle in eastern Afghanistan’s Wardak province on Monday, Provincial Police Spokesman Mohammad Yusuf Israr said Tuesday.

The deadly mishap took place in Saydabad district yesterday afternoon, leaving four dead, including a mother, her child and two more women at the scene, and injuring four others, some in critical condition, the official said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A similar accident left one dead and injured four others in Kunar province earlier in the day.

On May 30, at least 18 people were killed, including 10 children and five women, and dozens more injured after a truck carrying Afghan migrants who had returned from Pakistan overturned early Saturday, local media reported.

The truck overturned on a highway in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Laghman.

According to Habibullah Mubarez, the Taliban’s traffic director in Laghman, the incident happened near the Surkhkanu intersection in Qarghayi district of Laghman province, along the main Kabul–Jalalabad highway, Amu TV reported.

All of the victims were Afghan migrants who had recently returned from Pakistan, said Taliban disaster management officials in neighbouring Nangarhar.

According to them, the passengers were temporarily settled in Kunar province and were being transported to Kabul when the vehicle overturned.

“18 people were killed, and 35 others were injured in the crash. The wounded were transferred to medical facilities in Nangarhar for treatment,” read a statement released by the Taliban governor’s office in Laghman.

On May 3, at least three commuters have been confirmed dead following a high-speed collision between a passenger vehicle and a truck in northern Afghanistan’s Faryab province, the provincial police office said in a statement.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Andkhoy district, according to the provincial police office. All three victims were travelling in the high-speed vehicle at the time of the crash.

Authorities did not provide further details but confirmed that an investigation has been initiated into the mishap.