Annamalai criticises ‘military-style‘ security for NEET retest, warns of added stress on students

Chennai: ‘We The Leaders’ founder K. Annamalai on Tuesday criticised the extensive security arrangements announced for the NEET retest scheduled on June 21, arguing that the measures could increase anxiety among students instead of restoring confidence in the examination process.

In a social media post, Annamalai said the Union government had introduced an unprecedented security framework for the retest in response to concerns over examination integrity and paper leaks.

While acknowledging the need for stronger safeguards, he questioned whether the scale of the arrangements was appropriate for a national entrance examination.

According to him, the security protocol includes a two-tier escort system involving the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), transportation of examination materials with Indian Air Force support, four-layer AI-enabled CCTV surveillance, biometric and facial recognition verification, multi-stage frisking procedures and direct monitoring from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Yes, you read it right,” Annamalai remarked, expressing surprise at the elaborate arrangements. He said such security measures are generally associated with highly sensitive operations and not with the conduct of an academic examination.

The former BJP Tamil Nadu president said that while the government’s objective of preventing malpractice and ensuring transparency was understandable, it appeared to have overlooked the impact of these measures on students.

He noted that candidates would be subjected to multiple layers of scrutiny before being allowed into examination centres, a process that could heighten nervousness among aspirants already under pressure.

Annamalai also objected to the extension of the examination duration from 180 minutes to 195 minutes, contending that the additional time, combined with stricter entry procedures, would further burden students who had spent months preparing for the test.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he said the approach ran contrary to the policy’s stated objective of reducing examination-related stress and creating a more student-friendly academic environment.

He further pointed to complaints from candidates regarding difficulties in downloading admit cards and accessing examination-related information. Instead of resolving existing concerns, Annamalai argued, the current framework risked creating a new set of challenges for students.

Stressing the need for a balanced approach, he said authorities should ensure the integrity of the examination while also safeguarding the mental well-being of candidates appearing for one of the country’s most competitive entrance tests.