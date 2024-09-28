China Open: Gauff gets past Burel, wildcard Zhang Shuai stuns Navarro in 2nd round

Beijing: Coco Gauff prevailed over Clara Burel 7-5, 6-3 in her opening match while China’s wildcard player Zhang Shuai stunned US Open semifinalist Emma Navarro in round two of the China Open here on Friday.

In her first match since a fourth-round loss to Emma Navarro in her US Open title defense, No.4 seed Gauff of the United States notched a 100-minute victory over World No.56 Burel of France. Gauff had to save a set point at 5-4 in the first set before triumphing.

Gauff will next face No.26 seed Katie Boulter of Great Britain in the Round of 32 on Sunday. Boulter defeated Gauff’s fellow American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-4 on Friday. Gauff and Boulter have split their two previous meetings, with Boulter winning in three sets at WTA 500 Melbourne in 2021, and Gauff taking a straight-sets win at WTA 1000 Montreal last year.

Zhang Shuai, ranked world No. 595, upset world No. 8 Navarro 6-4, 6-2 in just 75 minutes to advance to the last 32.

“I think many fans support me, but there are also many who believe that I can no longer play such good tennis. They think my age and physical condition are not up to par. I just want to show everyone that my daily efforts have not been in vain. Everyone with a dream should chase it and work hard to make it happen. Dreams have nothing to do with your age,” said the 35-year-old.

Elsewhere, China’s Wang Xinyu was defeated by Russian Veronika Kudermetova 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the women’s singles second round. Olympic mixed doubles silver medalist Zhang Zhizhen of China lost to Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the men’s singles first round.

Zhang Zhizhen, who lost to former US Open champion Marin Cilic in the final of the ATP 250 Hangzhou Tennis Open three days ago, fell just short of claiming his first ATP tour title.

In a Chinese derby, Buyunchaokete came back to defeat Shang Juncheng 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-4. The victory marks Buyunchaokete’s first ATP 500 win and his fifth overall victory on the tour.