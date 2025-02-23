Chinese Navy continues aggressive posturing, launches 2nd exercise in Australia-New Zealand waters

Wellington: In yet another provocative act, China conducted a second live firing exercise on Saturday in the Tasman Sea situated between Australia and New Zealand.

The Government of New Zealand raised concern as China conducted this second live firing exercise following the warning on Friday and Saturday.

Minister of Defence New Zealand Judith Collins said, “We are aware of reporting from the New Zealand Defence Force that the Chinese naval Task Group has advised of a second window for live firing activity on Saturday afternoon New Zealand time.”

While speaking to Radio New Zealand on Friday, Collins said that the presence of three Chinese naval ships off Australia is a wake-up call for New Zealanders. The Government of New Zealand was not provided any prior notice by China about sending the three naval ships to the Tasman Sea.

She termed it as an unusual move. She further stated, “They are the most significant and sophisticated (vessels) that we have seen this far south.”

Earlier, while speaking to the local media, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said China did not inform New Zealand about their live exercises in the Tasman Sea before an apparent live fire training on Friday.

He further stated the Chinese warships in the Tasman were different from what they had seen before.

“It comprises of a destroyer or a cruiser, and a frigate, and a refueller.”

The live fire exercises conducted by Chinese warships on Saturday caused commercial flights between Australia and New Zealand to divert their routes.

The Australian government on Saturday confronted China as it failed to give a satisfactory answer for its inadequate notice ahead of its live fire training exercise in the waters between Australia and New Zealand.