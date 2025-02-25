Chirag hits back at Lalu, says Oppn’s accusations will not impact PM Modi’s popularity

New Delhi: Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday strongly responded to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises, after he accused the PM of making false claims. Paswan dismissed the allegations, asserting that the Opposition’s constant accusations will not have any impact on PM Modi’s growing popularity and credibility.

In a pointed response, Paswan stated, “The Opposition has developed a habit of making accusations and running away. India is a democratic country, and the people are watching these statements closely. Based on what they see, the people make their decisions. There was a Chief Minister who came to Delhi with grand promises, but after ten years, the people removed him from power. Similarly, anyone who tells lies in this country will face consequences, and the power lies with the people.”

Paswan stressed that PM Modi’s popularity has only grown stronger, with the people’s trust evident in his continuous re-election.

“It’s not a small feat to be chosen by the people three times in a row. In the past it happened but then there were not too many choices. This time, despite all Opposition parties coming together, the people have once again chosen PM Modi,” he added.

Recently the RJD supremo posted a video on social media after PM Modi’s rally in Bhagalpur. In the video, he referred to the PM’s past speeches and labelled his promises as false.

Responding to Lalu’s criticism regarding the PM’s past promises, Paswan remarked, “When Laluji talks about lies, let me remind him of the 1990s when Bihar was destroyed by wrong policies and corruption. If there had been a machine to measure lies back then, it would have broken under the weight of all the lies.”

On PM Modi’s visit to Bihar, Paswan welcomed the Prime Minister, saying, “On behalf of my party and the people of Bihar, I extend a warm welcome to the Prime Minister. It is a matter of pride that Bihar is now being recognised as a significant state, and as we imagine that in establishing a Viksit Bharat, Bihar will play an important role.”