Chiranjeevi draws flak for comments wishing grandson to carry forward legacy

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar K. Chiranjeevi has sparked controversy with his comments about wanting a grandson to continue his family’s legacy.

The popular star is facing a backlash on social media for his comments seen as ‘sexist’ by many.

The megastar, as the top actor is popularly known, made the remarks at a pre-release event of the Telugu movie ‘Brahma Anandam’. He expressed his desire for a grandson to carry forward his legacy.

The critics accused him of implying that only a male heir could carry forward his family’s legacy

Chiranjeevi’s remark that he feels like the warden of a ladies’ hostel when his granddaughters are around him also drew the ire of many social media users.

The veteran actor also said that he is scared his son Ram Charan might have another daughter.

“When I’m at home, it doesn’t feel like I’m surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I’m a ladies’ hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around,” he said in a lighter vein.

“I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, to have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye… I’m scared that he might again have a girl. Lovely kids,” he added.

Ram Charan’s daughter was born on June 20, 2023. Chiranjeevi had called her the ‘Little Mega Princess’.

Reacting to Chiranjeevi’s remarks, netizens called it an outdated mindset and reminded him that daughters are just as capable of upholding a family’s name and achievements.

He has multiple granddaughters from his two daughters — Sreeja Konidela and Sushmita Konidela.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party spokesperson Syamala expressed surprise over Chiranjeevi’s remarks. “Will only a son carry forward the legacy, not a daughter,” she asked.

The YSRCP leader said those who believe that only sons can become successors should come out of this mentality as women have made tremendous achievements in all fields. “Chiranjeevi’s daughter-in-law Upasana herself is a dynamic lady. Her sisters and mother have achieved so much,” she said.