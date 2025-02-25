Chris Pratt steps out in style for a movie date night with better half Katherine

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Chris Pratt stepped out for a date night with his best support system by his side at the premiere of ‘The Electric State’.

The actor, 45, was all smiles as he walked the red carpet for the premiere of his new Netflix film with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 35, at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Pratt looked dapper wearing a spring-ready gray suit on top of a gray T-shirt with white dress shoes. He accessorised with a gray pocket handkerchief.

As per ‘People’, Katherine wore a flowy black tube top and dress pants with white floral embellishments. She paired the look with white high heels and wore silver jewelry to accessorise.

Her makeup was simple, rosy cheeks and pink lipstick. She wore her hair in a chic bun. The Electric State is based on a graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag. It was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

As per the synopsis, the movie takes place in an “electrified, retro-futuristic US landscape” and finds Pratt playing a drifter named Keats. Pratt joins Millie Bobby Brown (Michelle) and her “sweet but mysterious robot” named Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie) as they go on a cross-country road trip to find Michelle’s younger brother.

Additional stars include Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Stanley Tucci, and Woody Norman. Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Alan Tudyk voice the other robots in the film.

Pratt and Katherine’s red carpet date night comes three months after the couple welcomed their third child together, son Ford Fitzgerald, on November 8, 2024. The couple shared the news just a few days after his arrival in a joint Instagram statement.