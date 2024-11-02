Christian Faithful Observe All Souls Day at Holy Cross Church, Cordel

Mangaluru: On November 2, Christian families throughout the Mangalore Diocese commemorated All Souls Day, a solemn occasion dedicated to remembering and honoring departed loved ones. The observance saw families visiting cemeteries, where they took the time to clean and decorate graves with flowers and candles, offering tributes to those who have passed away.

At Holy Cross Church in Cordel, a meaningful mass was celebrated at 4:30 PM, drawing a significant number of attendees. Following the mass, a blessing of the cemetery took place. In his homily, Assistant Parish Priest Fr. Paul reflected on the importance of honoring loved ones both during their lives and after their passing. He remarked, “When a person is alive, we should take good care. Most of the time, when the person is alive, we don’t bother to take care. After their death, we try to light candles. But the love and care you show when they are in need are the true candles we light for them. Death is such a difficult thing for us to deal with. It seems like it robs us of life.”

Fr. Paul emphasized that on All Souls Day, the faithful not only remember the deceased but also engage in actions such as prayer, almsgiving, and Mass to support their loved ones’ release from Purgatory. He highlighted that there are two plenary indulgences associated with this day: one for visiting a church and another for visiting a cemetery. While these acts are performed by the living, the spiritual merits of the indulgences are claimed on behalf of the souls in Purgatory.

Family members and close friends visited the cemeteries in preparation for the commemorative rites. Tombs in Catholic church cemeteries were lovingly adorned with fresh flowers, bouquets, and candles. After the mass, a special prayer service for departed souls was conducted at the Holy Cross Kulshekar Church Cemetery by Parish Priest Fr. Clifford Fernandes, accompanied by other clergy. Following the service, clergy and congregants proceeded to the cemetery, where the tombs were blessed, and family members joined in collective prayers, creating a profound sense of community and remembrance.

This observance of All Souls Day not only fosters a spirit of reflection and remembrance but also reinforces the bonds of faith and community among the Christian faithful in the region.