Christians Celebrate Christmas with Great Pomp and Gaiety in Udupi

Udupi: Christians in the city celebrated Christmas with great pomp and gaiety here on Sunday, December 24. Most of the Churches held the grand Christmas mass at night. Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo concelebrated the grand mass at the Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur along with Fr Valerian Mendonca Rector, Fr Joy Andrade Assitant Parish Priest and Fr Ronson D’Souza Suprieror Holy Cross Students Home Katapadi.

In his homily, Bishop Gerald said, “The Christmas festival heralds peace. It inspires us to be instruments and ambassadors of peace. If the flame of love is to shine, we should be like Christ and be selfless with a spirit of service”.

Jesus, who was born two thousand years ago, preached that God is love. He showed that God is in our midst. He taught that humility is essential to receive God’s love. Selfless love is giving everything without holding anything back. Christmas is a great occasion which reminds us of the selfless love of God”.

Churches were decorated with glowing stars and other decorating lights. Cultural programmes by the members of parishes also added spice to the Christmas celebrations.

Various Churches in the district like the Mother of Sorrows Church Udupi, Our Lady of Health Church Shirva, St Lawrence Basilica Attur Karkala, UBM Church Mission Compound, St Lawrence Church Moodubelle, Holy Rosary Church Kundapur and other Churches were decorated with colourful lights and festooned with stars.

The district wore a festive look as non-Christians also joined the celebrations in large numbers and wished their Christian brethren on the occasion.