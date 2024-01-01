Christians of Udupi Welcome New Year with Adoration at Milagres Cathedral

New Year 2024 was ushered in by the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and celebration of the Feast of Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God in Milagres Cathedral on 31st December, 2023.

Rev. Fr Joy Andrade Asst Parish Priest of the Cathedral conducted the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 7.00 pm to 7:30 pm.

The Feast of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God was Celebrated by Most Rev. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese along with V. Rev. Fr Valerian Mendonca, Rector of Milagres Cathedral and Rev. Fr Joy Andrade Asst. Parish Priest of Milagres Cathedral. Fr Hector D’Souza, Fr Nithesh D’Souza and Fr Ronson D’Souza Guest priests.

At the end of the mass, V. Rev. Fr Valerian Mendonca and Bishop conveyed the greetings of New Year 2024 to all the parishioners.

The Udupi District welcomed the New Year with much joy. People gathered in large numbers in pubs, hotels and resorts where parties and special events for the big night were held. New Year parties were allowed till 12:30 a.m., restrictions will be in place as per the Supreme Court directive. “Beyond 10 p.m., organisers have to move indoors or continue the party without loudspeakers. Police personnel and home guards were deployed in big numbers on beaches and open places.