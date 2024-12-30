Christmas Celebrations ‘Bandhutva’ by Mangalore Diocese Ignites Interfaith Harmony

Mangaluru: The Bishop’s House in Kodialbail, Mangalore, transformed into a symbol of unity and peace as it hosted the ‘Bandhutva’ celebration, an initiative led by Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore. This event aimed to cultivate interfaith harmony and promote peace in an increasingly fragmented world, resonating with the true essence of the Christmas Spirit.

The gathering was graced by a diverse array of dignitaries, including Most Dr. Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Bellary; Swasthisri Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji of Jain Math, Moodubidri; and various government officials, such as Mr. Mullai Muhilan, IAS, and Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal. The presence of religious leaders, including Brahma Kumari and Moulana Abdul Aziz Dharimi, alongside political figures and community leaders, underscored the event’s significance in bridging divides among different faiths and communities.

The celebration commenced with an opening prayer by Dr. H. M. Watson, Principal of Karnataka Theological College, Balmatta. In his welcome address, Bishop Saldanha articulated the core message of Christmas, emphasizing love, forgiveness, and reconciliation as central tenets of Jesus Christ’s teachings. He urged attendees to confront growing animosity with brotherly love, stating, “Forgiveness does not mean forgetfulness but renouncing destructive forces of vengeance and retaliation.” His words served as a clarion call for the establishment of compassionate communities.

Swasthisri Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji echoed this sentiment, highlighting the relevance of Jainism in fostering inter-religious harmony. He advocated for ‘Vishwa Bandhutva’ (universal brotherhood) and emphasized, “Ahimsa is the greatest weapon in a world filled with hatred and war.” His remarks reinforced the importance of celebrating Christmas through love and forgiveness.

Moulana Abdul Aziz Dharimi further enriched the dialogue by advocating for unity and respect among all individuals. His poignant assertion that “If we remove ‘kind’ from humankind, we cannot truly be human” resonated deeply with the audience, encapsulating the spirit of the gathering.

The celebration featured vibrant cultural presentations, including multilingual Christmas carols performed by the Late Fr. Albuquerque Memorial Choir, and engaging dance performances. The event was enlivened by games facilitated by Fr. Rupesh Madtha, while Dr. J. B. Saldanha extended heartfelt gratitude in his vote of thanks. The evening concluded with a prayer before the meal, led by Bishop Henry D’Souza.

The ‘Bandhutva’ initiative, spearheaded by Bishop Saldanha, stands as a testament to the enduring values of peace, harmony, and brotherhood among diverse communities. The success of this event reflected the Bishop’s vision and the collaborative spirit of the organizing team, led by Roy Castelino and compered by Anil D’Sa. Ultimately, the celebration not only embodied the spirit of Christmas but also reinforced the necessity of respect and understanding in a pluralistic society, reminding all present of the power of unity in overcoming discord.