Christmas is Festival of Peace – Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo

Udupi: “The Christmas festival heralds peace. It inspires us to be instruments and ambassadors of peace. If the flame of love is to shine, we should be like Christ and be selfless with a spirit of service”, said the Diocese of Udupi Bishop Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo during the Sauharda Christmas Celebrations organized by the Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh at the Anugraha pastoral centre here, on December 16.

Bishop further said, “Jesus, who was born two thousand years ago, preached that God is love. He showed that God is in our midst. He taught that humility is essential to receive God’s love. Selfless love is giving everything without holding anything back. Christmas is a great occasion which reminds us of the selfless love of God”.

Abdul Aziz Udyavar, a member of Udupi District Muslim Union, who was present as the chief guest, said that such programmes will spread harmony. Such programmes will create harmony which will help people to live together in society making it a garden of peace for all.

Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samithi, Sunder Master and Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves, Superior of Udupi Diocese, also spoke on the occasion.

Journalists Sasidhara Mastibailu, Mohammed Sharif, Nazir Polya, Srikanta Hemmadi, Justin Erol D’Silva, Social workers Haji Abdullah Parkala, Aisha Bhanu, Vishu Shetty Ambalpady, Ishwar Malpe, Mary Shrestha, Clarence D’Souza, Henry Santumayor, Anil Lobo Fermai, M.CC Bank chairman who was received with the Sahakara Ratna award , local body vice presidents of the community Arun Fernandes, Wilson Rodrigues, Mary Mascarenhas and John Sequeira Catholic Sabha Mangalore Region President were felicitated.

Catholic Sabha Udupi President Santosh Cornelio presided over the programme. Immediate Past President Mary D’Souza, President-elect Ronald D’Almeida, Ex-Presidents Valerian Fernandes, Walter Cyril Pinto, Alphonse D’Costa and Media Committee Coordinator Michael Rodrigues were present.

Programme organizer Melvin Aranha welcomed and felicitated Olivia D’Mello, Catholic Sabha Udupi Area Secretary. Former President Dr Gerald Pinto moderated the programme.