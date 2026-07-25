CJP claims Delhi Police restricting access, food and water to Jantar Mantar; seeks end to ‘intimidation’ of protesters

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday urged the Delhi Police to immediately stop what it described as the “unlawful detaining and intimidation” of citizens attempting to reach Jantar Mantar, and called on the force to refrain from creating an atmosphere of “fear and siege” around the protest site and stopping food and water from reaching them.

In a statement shared on X by CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, the satirical movement claimed that the Delhi Police had adopted increasingly restrictive measures against those participating in or supporting the ongoing protest over examination paper leaks and recruitment irregularities.

The CJP said it “strongly condemns the increasingly authoritarian actions of the Delhi Police in and around Jantar Mantar.”

The statement said that for more than a month, students, parents, teachers and ordinary citizens had been holding a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar to demand accountability over examination paper leaks, recruitment-related issues and the deaths of students by suicide after the NEET 2026 paper leak.

“Instead of facilitating a peaceful democratic protest, the Delhi Police appears to have chosen the path of intimidation,” the CJP said.

The organisation further claimed that people attempting to reach the protest site were being detained and that essential supplies and food meant for protesters were being obstructed.

It claimed that citizens were being stopped merely for trying to join the protest, while volunteers carrying food, drinking water, medicines and other essential items were allegedly being prevented from accessing the site.

“This is nothing short of laying siege to Jantar Mantar,” the CJP stated.

It further asserted that Jantar Mantar is a “designated space for peaceful democratic dissent” and argued that those gathered there were exercising their constitutional rights.

Referring to Supreme Court observations on the right to protest, the CJP said that “peaceful protest is an integral part of our constitutional democracy” and stated that the role of the police is to regulate such assemblies rather than “suppress them”.

“No democracy can justify preventing food from reaching peaceful protesters. No democracy can justify stopping drinking water. No democracy can justify obstructing medicines or medical assistance. No democracy can justify detaining citizens merely because they wish to stand in solidarity with a peaceful movement,” the statement said.

The CJP also appealed to the Delhi Police Commissioner to issue immediate directions to officers deployed around the protest site.

“The Cockroach Janta Party therefore calls upon the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to immediately issue directions to all officers to: Cease and desist from unlawfully detaining, intimidating or preventing citizens from peacefully reaching Jantar Mantar. Immediately stop obstructing the entry of food, drinking water, medicines, sanitation supplies and all other essential items meant for peaceful protesters,” it said.

“Ensure that volunteers, family members, lawyers, journalists and medical personnel are allowed access to the protest site. Refrain from creating an atmosphere of fear and siege around Jantar Mantar. Respect both the letter and spirit of the Constitution and uphold every citizen’s fundamental right to peacefully assemble and express dissent,” the statement added.

Concluding its appeal, the CJP said that the “governments may disagree with protests” but should not restrict access to essential services or peaceful demonstrators.

“The Cockroach Janta Party urges the Delhi Police to immediately withdraw these unlawful restrictions and ensure that Jantar Mantar remains what it has always symbolised — a place where the people of India can peacefully hold power accountable. The Constitution belongs to the people. Jantar Mantar belongs to the people. The police exist to protect both — not to lay siege to either,” the CJP added.