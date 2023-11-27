Class 12 student beaten, urinated upon in UP



Meerut: A Class 12 student in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut was beaten and urinated upon by a group of men.

A police case was lodged and a person was arrested after a video of the matter was widely circulated.

In the video, the men can be seen drinking and beating the victim and then one person urinated on him.

The victim can be heard pleading with them not to record his humiliation.

The attackers included two of his friends, his family has alleged.

The incident took place on November 13. The victim initially did not inform his family about the urination. “My son is in shock,” said his father, who works as a lineman in the electricity department.

“He was visiting his aunt on the occasion of Diwali when these men accosted him, took him to a lonely place and beat him up. Then they urinated on him,” he said.

“They threatened to kill him if he revealed any of this,” the father of the victim added.

The family had got worried after the boy failed to return that night. He turned up the next morning, bruised and battered, but only told them that he had been beaten up. He revealed all when the video surfaced a few days later.

Four of the men have been have been identified and they are known goons who have done jail time, his father said.

A First Information Report has been filed against seven people, four of whom have been identified.

“The main accused has been arrested,” an official said.

The cause of the fight is still not known. The family earlier lived in the Jagriti Vihar area, where the boy came in contact with some of the men.

Of the seven accused, two were his friends and the other two were acquaintances.