Cleric murdered in Ajmer mosque



Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have deputed additional forces in the city after a cleric was murdered in a mosque in Ajmer on Saturday, a police officer said.

The incident was reported at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, said police officials adding that three masked miscreants committed the crime. At the time of the incident, there were six minors in the mosque who were threatened and asked not to scream.

The minors said that the miscreants warned them of dire consequences if they shouted.

Ramganj police station in-charge Ravindra Khinchi said, “Cleric Mohammad Mahir (30) lived in Mohammadi Madina Masjid located in Kanchan Nagar of Ramganj police station of the city. Some children were also living with him. When the children came out screaming at around 3 a.m. in the morning, the neighbours came to know about the murder. Police were informed soon after.”

Khinchi said that the three miscreants had entered the room through a road behind the mosque and killed the cleric. They fled through the same route.

The police station in-charge said, “The reasons for the murder have not been revealed yet. There is an enclosure behind the mosque, from where two rods have been recovered. Along with this, nearby CCTV footage is being scrutinised. Dog squad team has also been called.”

The community members have demanded immediate action from the police seeking the arrest of the accused. Cleric’s body has been kept in the mortuary of JLN Hospital, Ajmer.