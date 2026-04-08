CM Majhi calls budget key to Odisha’s long-term development

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said that the state budget is not merely a statement of income and expenditure, but a strong roadmap for the state’s overall development and the realisation of each citizen’s dreams.

While inaugurating a state-level budget awareness drive, “Ama Janiba, Ama Budget” on Tuesday, Chief Minister Majhi added that in compliance with the nation’s vision, the state government has set the targets to be achieved by 2047.

The targets include raising per capita income from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 32 lakh, enhancing the overall quality of life, reducing multidimensional poverty to just five per cent, increasing women’s workforce participation to 70 per cent, extending life expectancy beyond 80 years, and eradicating anaemia and malnutrition.

The Chief Minister also said the 2026–27 state budget will act as a strong foundation for achieving the vision of a “Prosperous Odisha”.

This year’s budget introduced 31 new initiatives, including several programmes and schemes.

A total outlay of Rs 3.10 lakh crore has been proposed, with a strong focus on capital expenditure.

The current budget is seven per cent higher than the previous year’s estimates.

The state government has set a target to transform Odisha into a $500 billion economy by 2036 and a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047.

He asserted that while the goal may seem ambitious, the people of Odisha have the capability to achieve it with the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

The Chief Minister added that budget for 2026-27 financial year includes special measures for rural development, employment generation, and addressing migration issues.

Notably, this budget awareness campaign will be organised across the state from April 1 to 14, to ensure wider public participation and awareness.

Chief Minister Majhi said that the budget reflects Odisha’s pride and prosperity and, with collective efforts, will transform the state into a major economic powerhouse of the country.