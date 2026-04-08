Conspirators won’t harm India if Sanatanis unite: CM Yogi

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged the Sanatan society to unite strongly, asserting that if all Sanatanis come together and demonstrate their collective strength, no one hostile to the faith or conspiring against Hindus under any pretext would be able to cause harm to India.

Addressing a gathering in the presence of revered saints at the Shri Malukpeeth Ashram in Vrindavan, Mathura, during the Shri Sitaram Nikunj Ashtayam Leela Mahotsav organised to mark the 452nd birth anniversary of “Saint Shrimad Jagadguru Dwaracharya Shri Malukdas Ji Maharaj,” the Chief Minister highlighted the transformative power of unity.

He cited the example of Ayodhya, known as Ramnagari, stating that before 2017, the city received electricity for only three hours a day. Devotees chanting Jai Shri Ram were often met with batons instead of respect, with narrow streets and dilapidated buildings.

He added that today Ayodhya resembles the glory of the ‘Treta Yuga’ (Second of the four world ages), thanks to the unified voice of saints that erased a 500-year-old stigma and led to the construction of the magnificent Shri Ram Temple.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that when revered saints set aside personal interests, ashrams, sects, and denominations to prioritise the greater cause of Sanatan Dharma, a widespread awakening and miraculous transformation occurred.

He emphasised that personal self-interest must never obstruct the path of the nation and Sanatan Dharma. The journey forward must continue without pause, fatigue, wavering, or capitulation, guided by the resolve of “Charaiveti-Charaiveti,” meaning ever onward.

The Chief Minister noted that his generation is blessed to have witnessed the Ram Temple movement, the liberation of the Janmabhoomi, the temple’s construction, and its grand Pran-Pratishtha.

He recalled that the temple was demolished in 1528 by Babur’s commander Mir Baqi, yet within less than 500 years, a grand structure now stands due to the blessings of saints and empowered leadership under the double-engine government.

Drawing parallels, CM Yogi spoke about Sambhal, where the Shri Harihar Temple was destroyed in 1526, leading to riots and loss of Hindu lives.

He mentioned how the current government has cleared encroachments from 67 pilgrimage spots and 19 wells, allocated funds for the 84-Kosi Parikrama, and is developing roads, sarais, and dharmshalas to restore its cultural glory.

Referring to the lives of saints like Malukdas Ji, who witnessed the reigns of four Mughal emperors, and Tulsidas Ji, who boldly declared that India has only one true King, Lord Shri Ram, the Chief Minister stressed that the spiritual consciousness awakened by saints forms the foundation of modern India.

He praised how Tulsidas rejected inducements from Akbar’s court and, through Ramleela, inspired mass consciousness that continues to unite villages across North India without caste or creed distinctions.

CM Yogi asserted that the narratives of Shri Ramkatha, Shrimad Bhagavat Mahapurana, and Shiv Mahapurana represent the saga of India itself, drawing lakhs of devotees who find life guidance in them.

He concluded by appealing for continued unity to uphold Sanatan values and navigate historical challenges successfully.

The event saw the Chief Minister offering prayers, performing Gau Pujan by feeding jaggery to cows, and reinforcing the message of selfless dedication to Dharma and the nation.