CM Satheesan convenes emergency meeting; Kerala on edge amid relentless rain

Thiruvananthapuram: With memories of the devastating 2018 floods haunting the state once again, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Monday convened an emergency meeting of District Collectors and senior officials as relentless rain continued to batter Kerala, triggering widespread flooding, landslides, evacuations and growing public anxiety over whether the state could be headed towards another major disaster.

The high-level online meeting, which is underway, comprises District Collectors, the Ministers for Home and Revenue, district in-charge ministers, and the Chief Secretary, who will review the rain situation across the state, the functioning of relief camps, rescue operations and precautionary measures.

The Chief Minister will issue further directions to strengthen the state’s disaster response as the weather remains highly unpredictable.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for all 14 districts on Monday, warning of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

According to the IMD, the current spell has been triggered by a coastal trough extending from the South Gujarat coast to the North Kerala coast.

While rainfall has eased marginally in parts of North Kerala, forecasters have cautioned that another spell of heavy rain is likely from August 5.

The worsening weather has once again brought back painful memories of the catastrophic floods of August 2018, the worst Kerala witnessed in nearly a century.

With rivers swelling, dams nearing danger levels and relief camps filling up, many residents, particularly in the flood-prone districts of Central Kerala, fear a repeat of that tragedy.

The Pamba River continues to rise, prompting authorities to issue a high alert in the Ranni and Kozhencherry taluks of Pathanamthitta district.

People living in vulnerable areas are being shifted to safer locations as a precaution.

A major concern is the Moozhiyar Dam, where heavy rain in the catchment area has pushed the reservoir to the Red Alert level of 190 metres.

Officials have warned that if the water level reaches the full reservoir level of 192.63 metres, the shutters will be opened to release water into the Kakkattar River, which could further raise water levels downstream.

Residents living along the banks of the Kakkattar and Pamba Rivers have been advised to remain on high alert and strictly avoid entering the rivers.

Although rain has weakened in parts of northern Kerala, the situation remains precarious.

Wayanad has witnessed a temporary respite, while Malappuram continues to receive intermittent showers.

Restrictions remain in force at the Thamarassery Ghat Pass and major tourist destinations, and Kozhikode city continues to struggle with severe waterlogging despite a reduction in rainfall.

Authorities have also urged residents in coastal and hilly regions to remain vigilant.

The government has intensified evacuation efforts across the state.

According to official figures, 7,674 people have been shifted to 273 relief camps, with Pathanamthitta accounting for 75 camps, followed by Kottayam (64) and Kozhikode (36).

However, complaints have emerged from some camps over inadequate basic amenities and sanitation facilities.

The rain has already left behind a trail of destruction.

Official figures show that 30 houses have been completely destroyed while 293 have suffered partial damage.

As of Sunday evening, the official death toll stood at 11, with rescue teams continuing operations in several vulnerable areas.

Fishing has been prohibited along the Kerala coast due to rough sea conditions, while all water-based tourism and recreational activities have been suspended.

Even though meteorologists do not foresee a direct repeat of the unprecedented 2018 flood event at this stage, disaster management authorities stress that the present weather system, saturated catchments and rising river levels warrant the highest level of caution.

With more rain forecast in the coming days, the coming 48 to 72 hours are expected to be crucial in determining whether Kerala can avert another major flood crisis.