CM Shivakumar convenes meeting of K’taka MPs for drought relief; announces Assembly session from Aug 13

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday announced that the Monsoon Session of the State Legislature will commence on August 13, even as the state prepares to address the worsening drought situation and pending development issues.

Shivakumar also stated that he has convened a meeting of all MPs from Karnataka in Delhi on July 27 (Monday) to discuss the drought situation and seek the Centre’s assistance.

He made the announcement while speaking to media persons near the National Military Memorial at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru.

It can be noted that Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has stated that the BJP and JD(S) would jointly raise all major public issues during the forthcoming Legislature session and hold the ruling Congress government accountable on matters affecting the people of the state.

CM Shivakumar, in a letter dated July 25, addressed to public representatives, stated that Karnataka is facing a severe drought and that several elected representatives have urged the state government to take up the matter with the Union government.

The meeting has been scheduled for 6.30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at Karnataka Bhavan-1 (Kaveri) in New Delhi.

Shivakumar said the meeting aims to deliberate on the drought conditions across the state and discuss measures to secure relief and support from the Central government. He requested all MPs and MLAs to attend the meeting without fail in the larger interest of the state.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for a collective effort by all political representatives, irrespective of party affiliations, to address the challenges posed by the drought and ensure timely assistance for affected farmers and citizens.

The letter was issued by the Chief Minister’s Office and signed by D.K. Shivakumar.

Shivakumar said an all-party effort is needed to tackle the drought crisis and expressed hope that the Centre would extend assistance to the state during this difficult period.

Responding to a question regarding Monday’s meeting with Members of Parliament in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said a meeting of all MPs from Karnataka has been convened in the national capital on Monday evening to discuss raising issues concerning the state before the Central government.

“The meeting has been called to deliberate on the drought situation in the state, pending projects and various issues requiring the Centre’s attention. Union Ministers representing Karnataka will also participate in the meeting,” Shivakumar said.

“In the prevailing drought situation, everyone must work together. We expect the Central government to provide assistance during this time of crisis,” he added.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is taking steps to address the challenges arising from deficient rainfall and would continue to pursue support from the Union government for relief measures and key infrastructure projects.



