BJP, JD(S) to jointly raise public issues, corner Congress govt in Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Sunday said that the BJP and JD(S) would jointly raise major public issues during the Assembly session starting from August 13 and hold the ruling Congress government accountable on matters affecting people across the state.

Speaking to reporters after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 136th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Sampangiramanagar in Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, where he watched the programme along with party office-bearers, workers, and leaders of the Devanga community, Vijayendra said the Prime Minister had created a unique platform that inspires positivity by highlighting achievers from various fields across the country.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil War on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas was a matter of pride for every Indian.

He also noted that the Prime Minister had congratulated India’s women’s cricket team for its historic achievement at Lord’s, shuttler P.V. Sindhu for winning a gold medal in Japan, and Indian students for their success at the International Physics Olympiad, calling it an inspiration for the youth.

Vijayendra further praised the Prime Minister for creating awareness about important issues such as water conservation and promoting socially responsible thinking through the monthly radio programme.

On the upcoming Legislature session, the BJP leader said his party, along with JD(S), would formulate a strategy after consultations with Opposition leaders and legislators. He said issues such as the proposed airport project in Kanakapura, the drought situation in Karnataka, and other matters affecting people’s lives would be discussed extensively in the Assembly.

He said consultations with JD(S) leaders had been delayed due to the demise of Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and that a final decision on the joint strategy would be taken after discussions with alliance partners.

Referring to the NEET controversy, Vijayendra alleged that certain forces had attempted to politicise the issue and create unrest in the country.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such attempts should not be allowed and maintained that the Union government was committed to ensuring a transparent investigation so that the truth could emerge.

Welcoming the allocation of the Higher Education portfolio to senior Karnataka leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Vijayendra said it was a matter of pride for the state.

He expressed confidence that Joshi’s experience in handling key ministries, including Parliamentary Affairs, would help strengthen the country’s higher education sector and benefit both India and Karnataka.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, Vijayendra alleged that the ruling party had a long-standing association with corruption and had consistently shielded those involved in irregularities. He accused the government of neglecting development while focusing on publicity around its guarantee schemes.

“Despite assurances of improvements in schemes such as Gruha Lakshmi, people are not receiving the expected benefits. Issues relating to Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi, drought management, and other public concerns will be raised during the session,” he said.

Questioning the State government’s proposed airport project in Kanakapura, Vijayendra said there were growing doubts over whether the initiative was driven by public interest or real estate considerations. He said all aspects of the project would be thoroughly debated in the Legislature.

He also criticised the government’s handling of recruitment and competitive examinations, including those conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), alleging that repeated promises of reform had not translated into meaningful action.

“The youth of the state are closely watching the government’s functioning. The Congress government cannot continue to evade responsibility by citing the autonomy of institutions every time. BJP will continue its fight to protect the future of Karnataka’s youth and seek appropriate solutions through the Legislature,” Vijayendra added.