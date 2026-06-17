CM Shivakumar orchestrating smear campaign through posters, says Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, alleging that a campaign of defamatory posters targeting him and his family was being carried out with the backing of the ruling Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy expressed disappointment that such tactics continued even after Shivakumar assumed the office of Chief Minister.

“I thought that after becoming Chief Minister, such activities as spreading blue-film propaganda and putting up defamatory posters would stop. But that mentality has not changed,” he said.

Referring to posters that allegedly accused him and his family of amassing large tracts of land, Kumaraswamy said the claims were misleading and politically motivated.

“They have put up posters claiming that Nikhil Kumaraswamy (his son) and I own 100 acres of land. I acquired 46 acres nearly 40 years ago through hard work. Beyond that, what property is there in my name?” he asked.

He also defended his wife and former MLA Anita Kumaraswamy, stating that the 36-37 acres she owns had been legally purchased. Kumaraswamy alleged that the posters were intended to mislead the public and damage his family’s reputation.

Targeting Shivakumar directly, the Union Minister said the Chief Minister should maintain the dignity and standards associated with the office.

“Shouldn’t there be some standard for a Chief Minister? Such conduct and attempts at character assassination are unbecoming of the position,” he said.

Kumaraswamy further alleged that similar posters had been put up against BJP leaders, including B.Y. Vijayendra, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and others. He said action should be taken through lawful means if any wrongdoing had occurred rather than resorting to public smear campaigns.

Declaring that he was not intimidated by such attacks, Kumaraswamy said, “My life is an open book. My workers and the people know everything about me. I am not afraid of these posters or threats. I will continue my fight for farmers.”

Responding to allegations made during a recent Congress Legislature Party meeting that he had attempted to contact Congress legislators, Kumaraswamy dismissed suggestions of any political operation.

“We are a small party. The Congress has the government, manpower, muscle power and financial strength. How can we engage in such operations against them?” he asked.

He said the JD(S) had fielded its candidate only to ensure that the party’s votes remained united and denied any conspiracy to influence legislators. He added that the party had appealed to BJP members for support where additional votes were available.

On speculation that internal differences within the Congress could politically benefit the JD(S), Kumaraswamy said, “That is God’s will. If something like that happens, it may be possible to strengthen the opposition to the government.”

The former Chief Minister also dismissed criticism from Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, saying he did not consider it necessary to respond.

“My workers will answer him. He is only struggling to protect his chair. Why should I lower myself by responding to such comments?” Kumaraswamy said.



