Four-year-old girl dies of electric shock from grinder in Karnataka village

Chamarajanagar: In a shocking case, a four-year-old girl died after suffering an electric shock from a household grinder in Kalligowdanahalli village in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, police said on Wednesday.

Advita, the deceased, was the daughter of Puttamma and Anand, residents of the village. The incident has left the family devastated, as the young girl died in front of them. Her death has cast a pall of gloom over Kalligowdanahalli village, with residents expressing shock and grief over the tragedy.

According to police, the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday late at night while the child’s mother was using an electric grinder at home. After switching on the grinder in the kitchen, mother Puttamma had come to the living room. The child, playing in the house, had gone to the kitchen for water.

In the kitchen, the girl reportedly touched the grinder during its operation and received a severe electric shock. Family members immediately rushed her to the Gundlupet Government Hospital for treatment. However, despite the efforts of doctors, the child succumbed to her injuries.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The case falls under the jurisdiction of the Gundlupet Police Station. More details regarding the incident are yet to come out.

It can be recalled that a 12-year-old boy died after entering a water sump near his family’s temporary shelter at Bellahalli village near Yelahanka, allegedly at the request of some neighbours on June 8. Ariful Islam, son of migrant scrap collectors from Assam, died on June 4 after he was allegedly asked to fetch water and clean the sump on the premises of a house behind the family’s shed.

According to a complaint filed by his father, Nur Bokto Miah, Ariful was playing with his younger brother, Shorifullah, around 2 p.m. when two women approached the children and allegedly handed them a bucket, asking the former to get into the sump to collect water.

Moments later, Shorifullah ran back to the family’s shed crying and screaming for help. The younger boy led his father to the sump, saying Ariful had entered it after being instructed to do so. Miah found his son floating face down and motionless in the sump, which is said to have.



