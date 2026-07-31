CM Shivakumar requests TN CM Joseph Vijay to postpone B’luru visit amid Cauvery tensions

Bengaluru: Amid heightened tensions over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said he has requested Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay to postpone his proposed visit to Bengaluru scheduled for August 3, stating that a meeting between the two leaders should take place only when the atmosphere is cordial.

Addressing a joint press conference at Vidhana Soudha along with Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwara and Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Shivakumar said he had spoken to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and urged him to defer his visit in view of the prevailing situation in Karnataka.

“Chief Minister Vijay informed us that he intends to visit Bengaluru on August 3 along with a delegation of five to six ministers. However, given the current circumstances, if I invite him and someone raises slogans or stages protests against him, I do not think it would be appropriate. I have requested him to show patience so that the issues can be resolved peacefully,” Shivakumar said.

The Chief Minister said the decision was taken after consultations with his Cabinet colleagues and in the interest of maintaining peace and harmony between the two states.

“We are peace-loving people and should not cause pain to anyone. When a guest comes from another state, we must welcome him harmoniously. Therefore, I have requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to postpone his visit, and after the all-party meeting on Sunday, we will decide on the future course of action and fix another date for our meeting,” he said.

Shivakumar expressed hope that the ongoing rainfall in Karnataka would improve reservoir inflows and help create a more conducive environment for discussions on the Cauvery issue.

“Earlier, I had sought a meeting with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, but he did not agree. Subsequently, elections were held, and the government changed. The new Chief Minister, Joseph Vijay, has expressed his willingness to visit Bengaluru. He has informed us that a delegation of five to six ministers will accompany him during the visit,” Shivakumar shared.

He further reiterated: “I have requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to defer his visit for some time. We are now witnessing the blessings of Varuna, the rain god, and reservoir inflows have begun to improve. Therefore, we can hold the meeting in a more conducive atmosphere.

I am consulting my Cabinet colleagues, and we will fix another date for the meeting. When a guest visits from another state, we must receive him harmoniously. We are peace-loving people and should not cause discomfort to anyone. Peace in our state must be maintained. Our people live and work across the country. After discussing the matter with my colleagues, I have requested him to postpone his visit.”

“I had already made preparations regarding how he should be received and how the discussions should be conducted. He has not yet shared the agenda for the meeting. We will examine how the interests of both states can be protected. We wish well for Tamil Nadu,” he stated.

Referring to the long-pending Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project, the Chief Minister reiterated that the project would benefit Tamil Nadu as much as Karnataka.

“I have always maintained that the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir is more beneficial to Tamil Nadu than Karnataka. The project is intended for drinking water and power generation. It cannot be used for irrigation purposes,” he said.

Shivakumar also reiterated that Karnataka remains committed to complying with the Supreme Court’s Cauvery water-sharing judgment, which mandates the release of 177.25 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu, while emphasising that distress-sharing arrangements must take into account prevailing circumstances such as deficient rainfall and water availability.

“There is no change in the Supreme Court’s order regarding Tamil Nadu’s share of 177.25 TMC of water, nor is there any change in the distress-sharing formula. However, certain prevailing circumstances must be understood, and I will work towards ensuring that both sides appreciate these realities,” Shivakumar stated.