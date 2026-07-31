Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti to Celebrate Silver Jubilee in Mangaluru on September 6

Mangaluru: Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti (Regd.), a non-governmental organisation known for its sustained work in environmental protection and the promotion of sustainable development in Karnataka’s coastal belt, will mark its Silver Jubilee with a grand celebration at the Town Hall in Mangaluru on September 6.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has been invited as the chief guest for the occasion and has conveyed his consent to attend, according to the Samiti.

The Silver Jubilee celebration will commemorate the organisation’s 25-year journey in environmental conservation, coastal development, and public service. The event is expected to feature a detailed presentation on the Samiti’s major initiatives, achievements, and future vision for the sustainable development of Coastal Karnataka.

A delegation led by founder Thonse Jayakrishna A. Shetty, along with other office-bearers, recently met Chief Minister Shivakumar and formally extended the invitation. During the meeting, the delegation also submitted a comprehensive memorandum urging the State Government to formulate a 100-year Vision Master Plan for the balanced and sustainable development of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and the 320-kilometre Karnataka coastline.

The memorandum stressed that development must remain environmentally responsible and cautioned that “today’s development should not become tomorrow’s destruction.” It called for integrated district-level planning that would support industrial growth, employment generation, tourism, environmental protection, and equitable regional development while preserving local culture and communal harmony.

According to the Samiti, the proposed master plan should integrate environmental conservation, infrastructure development, industrialisation, and tourism promotion holistically. Among the key recommendations placed before the government were conservation of rivers, coastal ecosystems, hills, and forests; scientific treatment of sewage and industrial waste; development of underground sewerage systems and common waste treatment facilities; reservation of green spaces; and creation of environmentally protected no-development zones.

The memorandum also proposed the implementation of pollution-control measures aligned with international standards, along with the development of industrial clusters in sectors such as engineering, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food processing, automobile manufacturing, fisheries, and plastics. In addition, the Samiti advocated for Special Economic Zones (SEZs), IT parks, commercial hubs, hotels, and resorts to encourage economic activity and generate employment opportunities.

The delegation further recommended improved road connectivity to villages, tourist destinations, and religious centres; expansion of coastal and river tourism; and reservation of land for public halls, parks, indoor sports complexes, football and cricket stadiums, and other community infrastructure.

The Samiti emphasised that industrialisation and tourism development must proceed without disturbing the ecological balance, cultural heritage, or social harmony of the region. It said the objective of the proposed master plan is to ensure long-term prosperity without compromising environmental safeguards or community interests.

The invitation to the Chief Minister was jointly signed by founder Thonse Jayakrishna A. Shetty, president Nityananda D. Kotian, State Coordinator K.P. Jagadish Adhikari, and Honorary General Secretary Mundakur Surendra Salian.

To highlight its credibility and public service over the past 25 years, the Samiti also enclosed appreciation letters and endorsements from several prominent personalities and institutions. These include former Defence Minister George Fernandes; former Union Ministers Rajeev Pratap Rudy, V. Dhananjaya Kumar, and Lalu Prasad Yadav; Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader; Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade; Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL); Nagarjuna Power Corporation Limited; and Adani Electricity. A recent appreciation letter issued by U.T. Khader on March 18, 2025, was also submitted.

The organisation noted that it has functioned independently for the past 25 years without receiving government grants. It comprises professionals and social leaders from across the undivided Dakshina Kannada region, including engineers, doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, industrialists, entrepreneurs, academicians, social workers, poets, and representatives of various communities.

Expressing confidence in Chief Minister Shivakumar’s leadership and administrative experience, the Samiti said it believes the government can implement a development model that balances economic progress with environmental sustainability. It also reaffirmed its commitment to independently raise environmental and local concerns whenever required in future development projects.

The Silver Jubilee celebration on September 6 is expected to serve as an important platform to showcase the organisation’s 25 years of environmental awareness and social service, while presenting its long-term vision for the sustainable and integrated development of Coastal Karnataka.