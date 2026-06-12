CM Vijay arrives in Karnataka’s Mangaluru to offer prayers at Kollur Mookambika temple

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay arrived in Mangaluru on Friday to visit the famous Hindu pilgrimage centre, Kollur Mookambika Temple, in Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Security has been tightened ahead of his visit to the famous temple.

CM Vijay is scheduled to offer special prayers at the temple. In view of his visit, Karnataka Police have enhanced security arrangements in and around the temple premises. The entry of devotees has been temporarily restricted until Vijay completes his prayers and worship.

Police officials are expecting large crowds at the temple, given Vijay’s immense fan following in Karnataka.

Security has also been stepped up at Mangaluru International Airport, with personnel from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Police deployed for the visit. Vijay arrived in Mangaluru from Delhi on a special flight and will travel to the temple town of Kollur by road.

Kollur is located about 125 kilometres from Mangaluru. The convoy vehicles that have arrived from Tamil Nadu are already stationed in the premises of the Mangaluru International Airport. The local police are providing security throughout the stretch of 125 kilometres.

The police are not taking chances now as the Tamil Nadu government, including CM Joseph Vijay, are opposing the Mekedatu project. CM Joseph Vijay has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging not to allow the project to take off. Pro-Kannada outfits have already stated that they would show black flags to Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay.

Joseph Vijay is scheduled to board the special flight from Mangaluru to Chennai at 5.30 p.m.

As many as 40 police personnel, including a DIG and SP from Tamil Nadu Police, will also be part of a close protection group for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who is given Z+ security cover.

Previous Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu M.G. Ramachandran, Janaki Ramachandran, and Jayalalithaa had visited Kollur and sought the blessings of the Goddess after assuming the chief ministerial post.

It can be noted that the Kollur “Shree Kshethram”, situated in the Udupi district of Karnataka State, is one among the seven abodes of Salvation, in the creation of Parashurama. The Shree Kshethram was set up by Adi Shankaracharya. This is an abode where the Goddess Shakti is worshipped.

Devi Mookambike is worshipped here as the Shakti Devatha. Mookambike is an Adi Shakti, as the Linga has ‘Maha Kali’, ‘Maha Lakshmi’ and ‘Maha Saraswati’ on its left side. The Adi Shakti in this form can be seen only here. In the form of Udhbhavalinga, Mookambike has also integrated Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva on the right side.

A gold chain divides this Jyothirlinga into left and right portions. The left side of the Linga represents Shakti, and the right represents Shiva. Since Devi had appeared in his divine sight during his meditation, Adi Shankara had set up the statue of Devi on “SriChakra Yantra”. Shri Shankaracharya’s Peetha is on the western side of the Sanctum Sanctorum of the Temple. Even today, the worship ritual is continued as per the Vijayagama system formulated by Adi Shankaracharya.



