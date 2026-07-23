CM Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan‘ to release in TN today amid fanfare

Chennai: Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s much-awaited film ‘Jana Nayagan’, billed as the actor-turned-politician’s last movie, will be released across nearly 1,000 screens in Tamil Nadu on Thursday amid unprecedented fanfare, record advance bookings and elaborate celebrations.

Ahead of the theatrical release, Vijay watched the film with his family at the Tagore Film Centre in Adyar, Chennai, on Wednesday.

The special screening was attended by the Chief Minister’s parents and senior government officials, including Chief Secretary Sai Kumar, Private Secretary Senthil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Siddiq, and the film’s producer Venkata Narayana.

The screening came a day before the film’s statewide release. Originally scheduled for release on January 9, Jana Nayagan was delayed after awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film also suffered a setback after portions were leaked online ahead of its release. However, the leak has done little to dampen public enthusiasm for Vijay’s final appearance on the big screen.

Online ticket bookings witnessed an overwhelming response, with shows selling out within minutes of reservations opening.

Several theatres reportedly opened bookings during the early hours to accommodate the rush. Trade analysts estimate that domestic advance bookings have crossed Rs 15 crore and project an opening-day collection of Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore across India.

Fans have, however, alleged widespread black-market ticket sales. Several social media users claimed that tickets were being sold for Rs 500 to Rs 800 at some theatres, while black-market prices reportedly touched Rs 2,000. Others alleged that only a limited number of tickets were released through online booking platforms.

The release has sparked festival-like celebrations across the state, with theatres in several tier-II cities planning special programmes, including DJs playing Vijay’s hit songs ahead of the first show.

Theatre owners said the response remains consistent with the excitement associated with every Vijay release and expressed confidence that audiences would continue to prefer the theatrical experience despite the online leak.

‘Jana Nayagan’ also places Vijay in a rare category, making him only the second Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after M.G. Ramachandran to have a film released while serving in office.

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has directed its ministers and district-level functionaries to coordinate celebrations while ensuring they remain orderly and free from any controversy over ticket sales.

Although the film has received an ‘A’ certificate, preventing children from watching it in theatres, party leaders have described the release as a historic milestone in Vijay’s journey from cinema superstar to Chief Minister.