CM Vijay’s K’taka visit to be rescheduled amid Cauvery row: Shivakumar

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday reiterated that the proposed visit of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to Karnataka would be rescheduled in view of the prevailing situation over the Cauvery water dispute, stressing that any talks between the two states should be held in a peaceful and cordial atmosphere.

Speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport, Shivakumar said CM Vijay had proposed visiting Karnataka on August 3, but the current atmosphere was not conducive to such a meeting.

He said discussions should be held in a peaceful and cordial atmosphere, adding that both sides understood each other’s circumstances.

“If the issue can be resolved through dialogue, let it be resolved that way. They should receive what they are entitled to, and we will never stand in the way. Likewise, we should receive what is rightfully ours as per the court’s order. Let us hope everyone extends their cooperation. The date for Stalin’s visit will be fixed after the situation becomes conducive,” he said.

On the issue of releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said the state government would first consult former Chief Ministers, political leaders and legal experts at the proposed all-party meeting before taking any further steps.

“At the all-party meeting, we will listen to the views of former Chief Ministers, political leaders and legal experts. On one hand, B.S. Yediyurappa and B.Y. Vijayendra are raising their voices on the issue, while on the other, Members of Parliament and Union Ministers are extending support to Karnataka in Parliament,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether the formation of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had benefited Karnataka, Shivakumar said the media should compare the volume of water released this year with previous years.

“The media should compare how much water was released last year and how much has been released this year and draw its own conclusions. There are records showing that, even before the Board was constituted, Karnataka had been directed to release as much as 16 TMC of water. This time, Tamil Nadu had sought 9,000 cusecs, but the Authority has directed Karnataka to release only 3,500 cusecs,” he said.

When asked whether he would perform the traditional ‘Bagina’ offering at the Kabini reservoir, which is expected to reach full capacity at any time, Shivakumar said it was not appropriate at the moment.

“Not now. Please wait. Even without doing anything, we are already being targeted,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also said he had arrived in Mysuru for the first time after assuming office and would offer prayers at the Chamundeshwari Temple.

“I have come to Mysuru for the first time after becoming Chief Minister, on an auspicious day and at an auspicious time. I will offer my prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari. It was from the soil of Mysuru that Swami Vivekananda delivered a great message to the nation. Even in those days, the Maharajas of Mysuru made immense contributions to education and culture in the state. No one can forget the encouragement they gave to Karnataka’s development. As Babasaheb Ambedkar said, ‘One who forgets history cannot create history’,” he said.



