Fulfilling Swami Vivekananda’s dreams is duty of today’s youth: PM Modi in Mysuru

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre (Viveka Smaraka) in Mysuru and said it was the responsibility of the younger generation to fulfil the dreams envisioned by Swami Vivekananda.

“The dreams seen by Swami Vivekananda are the dreams that today’s young generation must fulfil. I am confident that the Viveka Smaraka will serve as an inspiration in this direction,” the Prime Minister said amid thunderous applause while addressing a large gathering.

Drawing a contrast between India’s past and present, PM Modi said Swami Vivekananda had witnessed how other nations educated and empowered their youth at a time when India was under colonial rule.

“When Swami Vivekananda travelled abroad, he saw how countries were educating and nurturing their youth. Unfortunately, Bharat was under colonial rule then, and its youth were also bound by the chains of that rule. From that era to today, our young generation has travelled a remarkable journey. The youth of Bharat, who were once enslaved, are now guiding the world’s development,” he said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the memorial by digitally unveiling the plaque and cutting the ceremonial ribbon to dedicate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre to the nation.

The memorial has been built at the premises where Swami Vivekananda stayed during his visit to Mysuru in 1892 before embarking on his historic journey to the West.

Thousands of people lined both sides of the roads leading to the venue, cheering Prime Minister Modi as his convoy passed through the city.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra were among the dignitaries present at the inauguration ceremony.

Before addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister visited the Vivekananda Museum, paid floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda and offered flowers before the portraits of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Holy Mother Sri Sarada Devi. He also spent a few moments in meditation.

On the occasion, the Ramakrishna Ashrama presented the Prime Minister a statue of Swami Vivekananda sculpted by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who also sculpted the Ram Lalla idol installed at the Ayodhya temple. The 1.5-foot-tall statue, weighing 8.5 kg, has been carved out of Italian marble.

The newly inaugurated Viveka Smaraka houses a yoga and meditation auditorium, a library and a study centre for competitive examination aspirants.

Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, President of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math, was also present at the event.

Beginning his address, Prime Minister Modi offered his prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari and recalled the profound influence the Ramakrishna Mission had on his own life.

“I offer my pranams to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru. The Ramakrishna Mission has played a significant role in shaping my life. I had the opportunity to spend time with the monks at Belur Math, and today I have once again been blessed to be among them,” he said.

Describing Mysuru as a centre of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage, PM Modi said its temples, Dasara celebrations, palace, music and literature reflected the essence of Indian civilisation.

He noted that the city held a special place in Swami Vivekananda’s life and said the inauguration of the Viveka Smaraka would carry forward his ideals for future generations.

Recalling the relationship between Swami Vivekananda and the Mysuru royal family, PM Modi said that although Vivekananda was not widely known when he visited Mysuru more than 130 years ago, the Maharaja recognised his extraordinary intellect and extended unwavering support to him.

He also referred to a letter Swami Vivekananda wrote to the Mysuru Maharaja from the United States, acknowledging the encouragement and assistance he had received. PM Modi recalled Vivekananda’s message that “the one who lives for others truly lives.”

The Prime Minister praised the Ramakrishna Ashrama for preserving and propagating Vivekananda’s ideals, saying the institution had kept his message alive through service to humanity.



