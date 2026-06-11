CMRL-Exalogic case: Ex-CM Vijayan’s daughter Veena seeks more time to appear before ED

Kochi: Veena Thaikandi, daughter of former Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in the politically explosive mineral company ‘monthly payment’ (Masappadi) case.

Citing health issues, Veena informed the central agency through an email that she would be unable to appear as scheduled and sought another date for questioning.

Veena also assured the ED that she was ready to provide all documents sought by the agency.

She informed investigators that her lawyers would appear before the Kochi office and submit the required records on her behalf.

The ED has agreed to grant her another date but is expected to issue a fresh summons.

The agency’s move comes at a crucial stage of the investigation, with officials examining financial transactions between Veena’s IT firm Exalogic and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

The ED’s probe is based on findings by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which allegedly detected financial irregularities linked to payments made by CMRL under questionable expense heads.

The agency is investigating whether money laundering was involved in the transactions.

According to the investigation, Veena received Rs 2.78 crore from CMRL between 2016 and 2021, apart from a Rs 50 lakh loan from Empower India Capital.

The ED is examining whether the payments were supported by genuine services, proper invoices and tax records.

The development has triggered a fresh political storm, with the Opposition Leader’s family coming under increased scrutiny.

Sources indicate that Veena’s decision to seek more time came amid legal consultations over the possible consequences of appearing before the agency at this stage.

Earlier searches conducted by the ED at multiple locations led to the freezing of more than Rs 18 crore across 242 accounts.

Three accounts allegedly linked to Veena at Dhanlaxmi Bank and HDFC Bank were also examined by investigators.

CMRL Managing Director S.N. Kartha, his family members and other prominent company officials have also been issued notices.

With the probe moving into a deeper phase, the Masappadi case has become a major political challenge for the CPI(M) leadership, with rival parties demanding answers and stepping up pressure on Vijayan.

The coming days are expected to be crucial as the ED decides its next course of action.