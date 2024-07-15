Coast Guard recovers body of missing fisherman from Bay of Bengal

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has carried out a successful operation and recovered the mortal remains of a fisherman who recently went missing from a trawler in the deep seas off the West Bengal coast.

Fisherman Mohan Majhi (50) was on board the Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) ‘Jai Baba Lokenath’ that is registered at Diamond Harbour in the South 24-Parganas district of West Bengal.

He went missing on Thursday before the trawler returned to the harbour. The boat owner approached the ICG District Headquarters in Haldia around 7:30 p.m. on that day and requested officials to carry out a search for Majhi.

ICG Ship (ICGS) Kamla Devi was immediately deployed to the area where the fisherman went missing.

Braving rough seas, ICGS Kamla Devi carried out a sustained search operation in the area and sighted Majhi’s decomposed body. The body was taken on board the Coast Guard vessel where a medical team inspected it, officials said on Sunday.

The ship then left for Haldia. After berthing there, the body was handed over to the local police on Saturday in the presence of family members and the boat owner, they added.

The recovery of the body will bring closure to the case for the bereaved family and allow them to overcome several legal hurdles regarding insurance claims and compensation.