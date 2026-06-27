College Bus Overturns into Roadside Drain at Natekal Junction; Bike Rider Seriously Injured

Mangaluru: A college bus carrying students from Konaje to Mangaluru met with an accident at Natekal Junction after the driver reportedly lost control while attempting to overtake a two-wheeler.

According to preliminary reports, the bus, belonging to a private college, veered off the road and overturned into a roadside drain.

The students travelling on the bus sustained only minor injuries. However, the motorcyclist was trapped beneath the bus for some time following the collision.

Members of the public rushed to the scene and, with the help of a crane, lifted the bus to rescue the rider. The injured motorcyclist, who sustained serious injuries, was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident attracted a large crowd, leading to a temporary traffic disruption in the area.

Police personnel visited the spot, conducted a preliminary inspection, and initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.