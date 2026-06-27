Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Visits New Mangalore Port Authority; Reviews Operations and Launches Key Development Initiatives

Mangaluru: Shri Vijay Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Government of India, visited the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) on Saturday and reviewed the port’s operations, ongoing projects, and future development plans aimed at strengthening its role in India’s maritime growth.

Upon his arrival, Shri Vijay Kumar was warmly received by Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, NMPA, and Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, NMPA. Officers, employees, and staff of the port were also present on the occasion.

The Secretary was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), NMPA Unit, at the wharf, marking the commencement of the day’s programme.

He subsequently undertook an extensive tour of the port to gain first-hand insights into its marine operations, cargo-handling facilities, gate automation systems, infrastructure, and ongoing expansion activities. Chairman Shri Sushil Kumar Singh and Deputy Chairperson Smt. S. Shanthi accompanied the Secretary during the visit and briefed him on the port’s operational and developmental initiatives.

A review meeting was later held, during which the Secretary assessed the port’s performance, cargo traffic trends, infrastructure augmentation projects, digital initiatives, and future business development strategies. The meeting was attended by the Chairman, Deputy Chairperson, senior officers of NMPA, the Managing Director of the Indian Ports Association, senior officials from the Ministry, representatives of DCIL, SCI, and various other organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary appreciated NMPA’s efforts in improving operational performance, advancing port automation, and pursuing infrastructure-led growth to enhance the port’s competitiveness and contribution to the regional economy.

He also provided valuable guidance on enhancing cargo movement through inland waterways and strengthening coastal shipping within Karnataka. The Secretary directed that a detailed study be undertaken to explore the feasibility of cargo movement through the Gurupura and Netravati rivers. He further stressed the importance of securing active support from the Government of Karnataka to improve maritime infrastructure and develop satellite ports in the region, in line with the vision of Amrit Kaal 2047.

Shri Sushil Kumar Singh expressed his gratitude to the Secretary for his guidance and valuable insights and reiterated NMPA’s commitment to achieving sustainable growth and operational excellence.

The Secretary also held an interactive meeting with port users, including MRPL, KIOCL, JSW, IOCL, and HPCL, along with representatives of stakeholder organisations, stevedores, industry, and trade unions. The discussions focused on enhancing operational efficiency, improving the ease of doing business, and strengthening stakeholder collaboration for the sustainable growth of the maritime sector.

During the visit, Shri Vijay Kumar inaugurated several completed infrastructure projects, laid foundation stones for upcoming works, and launched various transformational initiatives collectively valued at Rs 105 crore, aimed at modernising port operations, improving efficiency and connectivity, and enhancing employee welfare.

Major Projects Inaugurated

The Secretary inaugurated four major infrastructure projects developed by NMPA:

MDL Yard Road Network Project: Developed at a cost of Rs 7.23 crore, the project includes over 1.1 kilometres of concrete roads, drainage systems, and cargo-support infrastructure to improve operational efficiency and facilitate future berth development.

Truck Parking Facility near Thannirbhavi Road: Constructed at a cost of Rs 4.45 crore, the facility can accommodate 90 trucks simultaneously, helping ease congestion and ensure seamless cargo movement.

Baikampady Truck Parking Terminal: Developed at a cost of Rs 5.43 crore, the terminal accommodates 50 trucks and provides amenities such as bathrooms, toilet blocks, and staging facilities for freight vehicles.

PQC Road connecting NH-66 and Baikampady Industrial Area: Built at a cost of Rs 5.47 crore, the road was dedicated to the nation, creating a vital freight corridor for industries and trade in the region.

Foundation Stones Laid

The Secretary also laid the foundation stones for two major development projects:

Covered Storage Shed Inside the Wharf: Estimated at Rs 8.65 crore, the facility will provide modern covered storage for bulk and break-bulk cargo, significantly enhancing cargo-handling capacity and trade competitiveness.

Panambur Beach Road Beautification Project: Valued at Rs 5.67 crore, the project includes landscaping, plantation, drainage improvements, retaining walls, and aesthetic enhancements to transform the port’s approach road. The initiative aims to create a greener and more welcoming gateway to both the port and Panambur Beach while supporting Karnataka’s coastal tourism ambitions.

Transformational Initiatives

The Secretary also launched a series of initiatives focused on sustainability, digitalisation, healthcare, and employee welfare.

These included the signing of an agreement with the Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) for the Electronic Interlocking of the Panambur Railway Yard, a Rs 56.23-crore project that will enhance rail safety, improve operational efficiency, and increase rail-based cargo evacuation capacity.

An AMRIT Pharmacy Service, valued at Rs 12 crore, was also launched to provide affordable access to life-saving medicines and healthcare products for employees, retirees, and the local community.

Additionally, a mobile application for the verification of credentials of personnel and vehicles operating within the Customs Bound Area was launched. Developed at Rs 15.30 lakh, the application will enable real-time monitoring and strengthen access control in coordination with the CISF.

As part of NMPA’s commitment to inclusivity and employee welfare, the Secretary also handed over a lightweight electric wheelchair with joystick control to a specially abled employee, promoting mobility, dignity, and workplace accessibility.

Collectively, these initiatives reaffirm NMPA’s commitment to infrastructure modernisation, environmental sustainability, digital transformation, affordable healthcare, operational excellence, and inclusive growth, contributing to the maritime aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047.