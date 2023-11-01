Colourful Procession of Tableaux & March Past Kicks Off ‘Rajyotsava Day’ Celebrations

Mangaluru: A colourful procession of march-past by various education institutions and a display of tableaux, folk dances and other events marked the 68rd Kannada Rajyotsava celebration in the city on Wednesday 1 November morning at 7.45 am. The procession began from Dr Ambedkar Circle (Jyothi Circle) and moved on Balmatta Road, Hampankatta, and culminated at Nehru Maidan.

Surprisingly unlike previous years, there were only 3-4 tableaux, but the participation of students from many education institutions in and around the City was large, who carried various placards of Rajyotsava messages. Folk artistes dressed as historical and mythological characters, a tableau displayed by Mescom was the cynosure of all eyes

It is nice to note that the State Government and DK district Administration is committed to implement Kannada as its official language besides taking steps for promotion of Kannada, culture, people and protecting State borders.

Karnataka Rajyotsava, also called Kannada Rajyotsava, is the Karnataka Formation Day celebrated every year on 01 November. All the Kannada-speaking areas were combined to form the Karnataka state on 01 November 1956. In the state of Karnataka, Karnataka Rajyotsava is a government holiday and this festival is celebrated by Kannada-speaking people or Kannadigas throughout the world. Aluru Venkata Rao wanted to form the state of Karnataka through the Karnataka Ekikarana movement. In the year 1950, India turned out to be a republic country and several regions were established based on languages. The Kannada-speaking localities of the Madras and Bombay premierships were amalgamated with the Mysore state on 01 November 1956 to establish a Kannada-speaking state.

Old Mysore, Canara and North Karnataka were the three localities of the newly established state of Mysore. Initially, the newly-formed state was named as Mysore. But, the retention of the name of Mysore was not supported by the North Karnataka people. The entire state commemorates the festival of Karnataka Rajyotsava with great fun and joy to honor the creation of the state. At several strategic places, Karnataka flags were hoisted and the Karnataka anthem was recited. It is a common festival for all communities.

The State Government of Karnataka also recognised the people who have contributed significantly to the development of the state and were distributed the Rajyotsava awards. during the formal Rajyotsava Day celebrations held at Nehru Maidan, where speaker U T Khader and District In-Charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, among other politicians and district administration officials graced the occasion.