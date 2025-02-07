Committee to decide Namma metro fare hike in Bengaluru: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Stating that the government had no role in the Namma metro fare hike, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that it would be decided by a Central committee headed by a judge.

Shivakumar stated in Bengaluru, “A Central committee headed by a judge has submitted its recommendations. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMTCL) has also taken a decision regarding that, but I will not interfere in that.”

Replying to a query on the water tariff hike, he said, “The water tariff hike proposal will be placed before the Cabinet. Tariff hikes have become inevitable as prices haven’t been increased for 14 years. The BWSSB is incurring a loss of Rs 1, 000 crore per year.”

Asked about the electricity fare hike, he said, “We had reduced the electricity tariff sometime back but the media did not highlight it. Only tariff hikes get all the attention.”

Briefing about plans for Bengaluru, he said, “It has been decided to focus on building double-decker flyovers, reducing traffic congestion and beautification of the city. During the inspection with the BBMP Chief Commissioner, BMRCL, and BDA Commissioner, we deliberated on building flyovers, underpasses and tunnel roads at Hebbala, Gorguntepalya, BEL, Lottegollanahalli, Sumanahalli, etc.”

“We had instructed the officials to survey these places and come out with a proposal. I visited these places to see the bottlenecks personally. We also discussed land acquisition needs. I instructed the officials to build more parking spaces at new metro stations as people are parking their vehicles by the roadside to take THE metro, ” he said.

He said that it has been decided to mandatorily have a double-decker flyover for the third phase of the metro.

“It has been decided that BBMP and BMRCL will collectively work on the beautification of the city under the Brand Bengaluru initiative. It has also been decided to allow advertising on metro pillars. The advertising revenue will be shared equally between the two agencies,” he said.

“The officials have been told to build an alternative road in the BDA land near Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru. The officials have been instructed to complete the work by April 30 and throw it open to the public by May. The BDA, BBMP and BMRCL have been instructed to work together to build an underpass at the Hebbal flyover on the Tumakuru-KR Puram road. A report on the funds needed for these projects will be submitted to the CM to be included in the budget,” he said.

Asked about the length of the double-decker flyover on metro lines, he said: “We will build double-decker flyovers on all new metro lines. The plan is to build 40 kilometres of such flyovers. The BBMP and BMRCL will share the costs on these flyovers. It would cost Rs 9,800 crore to build the double-decker flyovers.”

Asked if the Greater Bengaluru project would be announced in the state budget, he said: “The Law minister has told me that the Cabinet has given an approval to build a township in Bidadi. We have already invited suggestions from the public. Feedback from all the MLAs of Bengaluru has been taken.”

Asked about his vision for Bengaluru, he said, “The whole world is looking at Bengaluru, but it is not a planned city. My vision is to make it a planned city. I want the city of the future to be better.”

Asked about growing opposition to tunnel road projects, he said, “Criticisms are a part and parcel of public life. Good work remains, criticisms will die.”



